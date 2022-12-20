Read full article on original website
Related
Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays
CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
KWTX
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen outlines plan for impending cold weather
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) –The City of Killeen has outlined its plan for the impending cold weather. The City held a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday to discuss the plans to open a warming center, and to give additional cold weather tips. To prepare for the arctic...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
KWTX
Free meals can help to foster community for those without, during the holidays
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas and can be a joyous time even if you don’t have many people to spend it with. A hot meal is something everyone deserves, especially during the holidays when temperatures are below freezing. The Salvation Army in Waco knows that firsthand. They held their...
KWTX
Killeen apartment complex fire damages eight units
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department responded to an apartment complex Friday morning. Firefighters responded at around 12:02 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes of dispatch and reported flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear...
fox44news.com
Salvation Army Waco hosting annual Christmas Luncheon
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Waco annually hosts holiday dinners for the homeless and those in need, and this year is no different. This year’s event will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 300 Webster Avenue in downtown Waco. The organization says a Christmas meal is being provided with help from donors and corporate sponsors.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Community gives back to Waco Center for Youth during Christmas
WACO, Texas — Hundreds of Christmas presents made their way to kids living at the Waco Center for Youth to help spread holiday cheer this season. The (VSC) Volunteer Services Council of the Waco Center for Youth is a nonprofit organization that fills the gap to help the children at the facility.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered
Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
fox44news.com
City of Temple speaks on winter weather preps
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is reminding residents to stay safe and alert during changing weather conditions forecasted in the area through Christmas Day. Salvation Army (419 W. Avenue G) will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay open through breakfast the following day. Overnight accommodations are available for between 20-25 people. Service animals and/or pets are not accepted.
KWTX
Waco charity make sure senior citizens in the area are warm and safe during extreme cold
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco charity, Friends for Life, is reaching out to over 300 elderly clients to make sure they are safe and warm during the extreme cold. Kay Johnson, Waco Coordinator for Friends for Life, said they are asking clients if they have functioning heat as well as a heater. If they need one, the charity does have a few left to give out, but they are in need of more donated heaters.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army shelter to open as warming center
The Salvation Army shelter, 300 Webster Ave., will be open during the day as a warming station during the cold weather expected this week. The service is free, and no registration is necessary. The shelter provides overnight shelter for men, women and families year-round. Those who wish to stay the night may do so.
News Channel 25
1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
fox44news.com
Temple Firefighters battle a series of fires on Christmas Eve
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Firefighters battled fires at three different homes on Saturday. The first fire started around 12:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 26th Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They extinguished the flames in less than an hour and...
fox44news.com
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ in Wednesday fire
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado business has suffered catastrophic damage from a Wednesday morning fire. The Bell County Communications Center received multiple calls at approximately 4:14 a.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire near the 100 block of Main Street in Salado. Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the fire – along with the Salado Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, and the Salado Police Department.
KWTX
Thousands have reported power outages, strong winds likely to blame
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some people in the Bell County area are going on twenty-four hours without power as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Those residents say their power went out when wind chill was -1° on Thursday. “My husband is 83 and I’m 76 and it’s cold...
fox44news.com
Ice forms on Holland road after water tower overflows
HOLLAND, Texas (FOX 44) – A Holland road is iced over due to a water tower that overflowed. Holland Volunteer Fire Chief Joey Perez tells FOX 44 News that the water tower located at FM-2268 and Rosanky Road overflowed on Friday morning. This has caused ice to form on the road.
Comments / 0