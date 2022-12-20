ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. gambling revenue jumps 4.59% in November

By Stephanie Ritenbaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6p9I_0joxnH4J00

Gambling revenue was up across the state in November.

The funds generated from all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was more than $452.3 million, an increase of 4.59% compared to November 2021, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The board oversees 16 casinos, as well as online casino and sports betting, retail wagers and game terminals at truck stops.

Overall, the numbers across all the sectors remains consistent, said Doug Harbach, spokesman for the gaming control board.

But the rising popularity of gambling online, in particular, is notable.

“One driver is the continued acceptance of gambling online,” he said. “I think patrons are becoming more comfortable with the sites and trusting the integrity of the sites — and that’s our job, to make sure that that integrity is present.”

November’s take meant $181.8 million in tax revenue for the state.

“The increases, especially in iGaming, has enabled additional property tax relief for homeowners.”

Among the casinos in the region, the results were as mixed as any day at the tables.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield gained $9.1 million, an increase of 9.11% compared to November 2021.

Hollywood Casino at the Meadows netted $26.98 million, an increase of 1.04%.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh saw a drop in gambling money in November. Year over year, the casino on the North Shore brought in $29.3 million, an 8.46% fall.

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin slipped 22.87%, bringing in revenue of $1.45 million.

As for what games are bringing in the gamblers, slot machines remain a standby.

Slots generated $185.5 million, a slight year-over-year increase of 0.04%.

And online gambling climbed 36.45% to $86.6 million.

Meanwhile, table games fell 4.43% to $79.2 million and sports wagers fell $16.95% to $52.8 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Sto-Rox tops Century with 9 players on 1st team

Sto-Rox was a newcomer in the Class 2A Century Conference, but the Vikings made themselves right at home this season. They went 6-0 and were rewarded with nine first-team spots on the all-conference team. Dre Miller-Ross was voted the MVP, quarterback Josh Jenkins was the offensive player of the year and Amare Harper was tabbed as the top lineman. Sto-Rox coach Marvin Mills shared coach of the year honors with Keystone Oaks’ Steve McCormick.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Tribune-Review

Sewickley Township woman charged in fatal crash

A Sewickley Township woman is accused of being impaired when she crossed over the center line of Arona Road, slamming head-on into another vehicle and killing its driver, according to court records. Ahna L. Malik, 43, was arrested last week on charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the...
MADISON, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy