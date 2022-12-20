Pa. gambling revenue jumps 4.59% in November

Gambling revenue was up across the state in November.

The funds generated from all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was more than $452.3 million, an increase of 4.59% compared to November 2021, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The board oversees 16 casinos, as well as online casino and sports betting, retail wagers and game terminals at truck stops.

Overall, the numbers across all the sectors remains consistent, said Doug Harbach, spokesman for the gaming control board.

But the rising popularity of gambling online, in particular, is notable.

“One driver is the continued acceptance of gambling online,” he said. “I think patrons are becoming more comfortable with the sites and trusting the integrity of the sites — and that’s our job, to make sure that that integrity is present.”

November’s take meant $181.8 million in tax revenue for the state.

“The increases, especially in iGaming, has enabled additional property tax relief for homeowners.”

Among the casinos in the region, the results were as mixed as any day at the tables.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield gained $9.1 million, an increase of 9.11% compared to November 2021.

Hollywood Casino at the Meadows netted $26.98 million, an increase of 1.04%.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh saw a drop in gambling money in November. Year over year, the casino on the North Shore brought in $29.3 million, an 8.46% fall.

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin slipped 22.87%, bringing in revenue of $1.45 million.

As for what games are bringing in the gamblers, slot machines remain a standby.

Slots generated $185.5 million, a slight year-over-year increase of 0.04%.

And online gambling climbed 36.45% to $86.6 million.

Meanwhile, table games fell 4.43% to $79.2 million and sports wagers fell $16.95% to $52.8 million.