Maricopa, AZ

Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding

InMaricopa
 5 days ago

Photo by

A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said.

Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.

At 4:53 a.m., Maricopa Police observed a vehicle driving west on Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway at 75 mph in a 50 mph zone.

According to the probable-cause statement, when officers contacted Smith she reportedly stated she was going 40 mph, and said she knew the posted speed limit was 50 mph.

Smith was asked to step out of the vehicle to sign a citation at the police vehicle. While police explained the citation to Smith, she disagreed and refused to sign it, police said.

Officers told Smith that if she did not sign the citation, she would be arrested and taken to jail. Smith then tapped an officer’s computer and threw a pen at the officer’s laptop, police said.

According to the probable-cause statement, police told Smith that she was under arrest. She would not place her hands behind her back, tensing the muscles in her arms and trying to pull away from officers, before they finally cuffed her.

InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

