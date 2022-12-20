ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

By Mariann Cabness
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office.

The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive a supplemental benefit this month of at least $95.

SNAP recipients in all counties outside of New York City should see the additional benefits by December 22. Recipients in New York City should see their benefits post by December 28.

“These additional benefits have continued to help struggling New Yorkers keep themselves and their families fed throughout the pandemic and now in the face of higher grocery prices due to global inflation,” Governor Hochul said. “The $234 million for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the holiday season and cold winter months when household budgets are especially strained.”

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began issuing the emergency supplemental benefits in April 2020 to households receiving less than the maximum monthly SNAP benefit amount.

The agency worked with the federal government after New York State’s emergency declaration expired in June 2021 to secure the maximum amount for SNAP households until the federal declaration of a public health emergency expires in January.

The supplemental benefits are expected to continue through February 2022.

More than 1.6 million New York households, including more than 2.8 million New Yorkers, participated in SNAP in October, an increase of just over 2% from October of last year, according to the governor’s office.

Comments / 11

Julia Wrana
4d ago

be nice for the ones get cash getting extra for the kids for Xmas but cash never gets extra . I love to see any politician live the life of the very poor people .

Joan Piraino
5d ago

Starting in January, I'll be living off of $167 a month from them.. she needs to live like we do in order to truly represent us!!

proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Tender

Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
WWLP

NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Minimum wage to increase on December 31

Visit the New York State Department of Labor’s Minimum Wage Webpage for More Information. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State will continue with the $15.00 minimum hourly wage phase-in for upstate counties on December 31, 2022. Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, following a statutorily required economic analysis conducted by the New York State Division of the Budget. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
R.A. Heim

Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers

Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for December

All SNAP Households to Receive at Least the Maximum Level of Food Benefits for December. Supplemental Food Benefits Expected to Continue Through February. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
WKTV

More than 800 households across the state to benefit from $20.7 million in grants

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, $20.7 million in grants that will support home repairs and modifications for more than 800 households across the state. The funding will be given to both homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities. The goal is to help people...
orangeandbluepress.com

Stolen SNAP Funds Victims Would Finally Repaid Back Thanks to Federal Bill

The proposed legislation would order states to provide new money as soon as possible. New Yorkers has been at least $730,000 stolen from them this year. Friday, public assistance for people who have had their SNAP benefits stolen through “skimming” fraud can finally have that money repaid under a new federal bill thanks to the New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Roxana Anton

The worst winter storm in decades, New York declares emergency state

New York State, along with Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina, and Oklahoma, have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the arrival in the next few hours of unprecedented winter storms that the American media have already dubbed the 'bomb cyclone' or 'snowmaggedon'. (from Repubblica. it)
96.1 The Breeze

Cash For Christmas? Big Money In New York State

Cash is a perfect one size fits all gift! Need something to take your mind off the big storm that is coming? Need some extra cash for those holiday bills? This could be a great week for you!. The stores have been crazy with last minute shoppers and those who...
