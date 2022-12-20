ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department need help locating stolen vehicle

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yOIa_0joxmmLL00

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, they are seeking help from the public in locating a stolen vehicle.

Raleigh County power outage caused by electrocution after attempted copper theft

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, just before midnight, a truck was reportedly stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. It was last seen headed East on US Route 60. The truck is described as a white 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500. It is equipped with an equipment bed and also has toolboxes filled with tools.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the public is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

This incident remains under investigation.

Stick with 59News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Deputies respond to fatal shooting incident in Kanawha County

ELKSDALE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies responded to the scene of a fatal shooting Christmas morning. A male victim died at the scene, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. on Decota Road in the Elksdale area. Deputies report...
WOWK 13 News

Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WVNS

2 missing runaway minors reported in Wyoming County

ITMANN, WV (WVNS) — The Jesse Detachment with the West Virginia State Police confirmed there are two missing runaway minors from Wyoming County on Thursday, December 22, 2022. According to WVSP, Melvin Akers, the guardian of the two girls in question, awoke this morning, he found his 2021 Toyota Tacoma was missing along with their […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Oceana body shop owner arrested on alleged forgery and uttering charges

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, December 2nd, 2022, Patrolman Reilley, with Oceana Police Department, was contacted regarding a Forgery. The victims had checks in their name signed and cashed without any knowledge from the victims. The defendant, Timothy Massey of Oceana, owns and operates an auto body shop in Oceana, WV. The victims had taken their vehicles to Mr. Massey to have them repaired. After several months and many excuses from Mr. Massey, the victims contacted their insurance company to have the car taken to another body shop. They then learned that two checks were sent to pay for the damages and repairs. The insurance company advised they couldn’t help them. Copies of the checks were obtained by the victims when they observed their names had been signed and cashed without their knowledge. They brought them to Officer Reilley. Charges were filed, and Mr. Massey was arrested and arraigned in the Wyoming County Magistrates Office on Monday, December 5th, on two counts of Forgery and two counts of Uttering.
OCEANA, WV
Lootpress

New Raleigh County Sheriff to be appointed in special meeting of county commission

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An upcoming special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission was announced on Wednesday. The meeting, set to be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, features but a single agenda item aside from the standard procedure practices of Call to Order, Roll Call, New Business, and Adjournment – that being the appointment of a new Raleigh County Sheriff.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Two men in custody after robbery, pursuit in Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley man charged with harassment and domestic assault

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man is facing charges after harassing and threatening a woman. According to State Police, on December 12, 2022, a victim told police that Jeremiah Payne, of Beckley, had sent over 200 text messages that included he would beat the victim and beat her lips shut.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Day Report Center launches new outcall system

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With overcrowding in state jails and counties paying staggering bills, Raleigh County has been looking for ways to lower the monthly jail bill payment of $48.25 per incarcerated person. Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said a new Outcall System for the Raleigh County Day Report Center will charge those on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
Lootpress

Warming station open in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy