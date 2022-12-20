Fayette County Sheriff’s Department need help locating stolen vehicle

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, they are seeking help from the public in locating a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, just before midnight, a truck was reportedly stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. It was last seen headed East on US Route 60. The truck is described as a white 2012 Chevy Silverado 2500. It is equipped with an equipment bed and also has toolboxes filled with tools.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the public is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).

This incident remains under investigation.

