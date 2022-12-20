Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Related
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?
How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
Steve Goldstein: Stunning home loss leaves Dolphins looking for answers
FORT LAUDERDALE -- It was a Christmas Day football game played in rare football weather in South Florida. The Dolphins had a chance to take a big step towards a return to the NFL playoffs but let the game get away in a 26-20 loss to Green Bay. It sets up a must win situation to avoid blowing a once seemingly assured playoff spot.Turnovers, Mistakes and TuaThe Dolphins' first of four turnovers came when they had a 20-10 lead, command of the game and the ball at midfield in the 2nd quarter. Instead of running away and hiding the Dolphins...
Dolphins Updated Playoff Picture
The Miami Dolphins still remain likely to make the playoffs, but the seventh seed is starting to look like the best outcome
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip
DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
How will Sunday night's Bucs-Cardinals game impact the Saints' playoff chances?
The New Orleans Saints kept their playoff hopes alive a little longer by knocking off the Cleveland Browns this week, but their odds are still very slim: according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, the Saints have just a 6% chance of making the playoffs this season with their 6-9 record. But...
Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week
The Carolina Panthers notched a huge win on Saturday afternoon, beating the playoff-contending Detroit Lions by a score of 37-23 for their highest scoring output of the entire season up to this point. It was a dominant performance, and it had head coach Steve Wilks especially excited about how his team played after a disappointing Read more... The post Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates
It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's...
Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Out at Least 2 More Weeks
Steph out at least 2 more weeks but 'making good progress' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors star Steph Curry will be out at least two more weeks with the left shoulder subluxation he suffered Dec. 14, the organization announced Saturday. Golden State provided a Christmas Eve injury update...
NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards
Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury.
Bears Risers, Fallers After Loss to Bills on Christmas Eve
Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
Mavs Merry Christmas! Doncic, Wood Lead in Dallas' Win Over LeBron's Lakers
During the NBA's Christmas Day slate, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks defeated LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
Bears Maintain No. 2 Pick, Inch Closer to No. 1 Pick With HOU Win
Bears maintain No. 2 pick; could earn first pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Saturday's loss to the Bills, the Bears withhold the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Is there a good chance they could snag the first pick?. Now, there is. Sort of. The...
Watch Patriots Owner Welcome ‘Classy' Fan Who Endured Heckling in Viral Video
Last week, Jerry Edmond was at his very first NFL game, calmly putting up with heckling from another person in the stands. This week, the longtime New England Patriots fan got to meet one of the 32 NFL owners. Edmond, who's become something of a hero to Pats fans for...
Bears Have Allowed Most Rushing Touchdowns Over 30 Yards This Year
Bears allow most rushing TDs over 30 yards this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sure would be nice to have Jack Sanborn on the field. The Bears' rushing defense was exposed during Sunday's game against the Bills. as an effect of the multitude of injuries they're suffering through and the lack of roster talent.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Shut Down by Bears Rookie Cornerbacks
How Bears rookie CBs shut down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After nearly being blown away by the strong winds at Soldier Field, the Bears ended up being blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. It was no surprise. The Bears have the second-worst record in the NFL, sitting at 3-12 now, while the Bills are one of a few legit Super Bowl contenders and are tied for the second-best record in the league at 12-3. But the way in which the Bears lost, and they way in which they gave the Bills a real fight, were unexpected.
DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević First Bulls Trio to Achieve This Scoring Stat
'Big 3' first Bulls trio to achieve this scoring stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have had some notable trios in the franchise's decorated history. From the dynasty years, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant spring to mind. As do Jordan, Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
Photos: Chicago Bears Fans Brave Frigid Temperatures at Soldier Field
With subzero wind chills, the Chicago Bears took on the Buffalo Bills Saturday at Soldier Field, and fans bundled up to brave the cold conditions.
Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, Austin's attorney Bill Deni confirmed Friday. The suspension is indefinite and at least one year in...
Bills' Plan to Stop Justin Fields Shows Giant Offseason Task Facing Bears
CHICAGO -- The Buffalo Bills knew the test that awaited them Saturday at Soldier Field against Justin Fields and the Bears. They'd watched Fields trample over the Miami Dolphins, race past the Detroit Lions, and run around the Philadelphia Eagles. They weren't about to let that happen. “You saw some...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0