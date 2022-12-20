ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Chicago

How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?

How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
CBS Miami

Steve Goldstein: Stunning home loss leaves Dolphins looking for answers

FORT LAUDERDALE -- It was a Christmas Day football game played in rare football weather in South Florida. The Dolphins had a chance to take a big step towards a return to the NFL playoffs but let the game get away in a 26-20 loss to Green Bay. It sets up a must win situation to avoid blowing a once seemingly assured playoff spot.Turnovers, Mistakes and TuaThe Dolphins' first of four turnovers came when they had a 20-10 lead, command of the game and the ball at midfield in the 2nd quarter. Instead of running away and hiding the Dolphins...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip

DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
The Comeback

Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week

The Carolina Panthers notched a huge win on Saturday afternoon, beating the playoff-contending Detroit Lions by a score of 37-23 for their highest scoring output of the entire season up to this point. It was a dominant performance, and it had head coach Steve Wilks especially excited about how his team played after a disappointing Read more... The post Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KRMG

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates

It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
NBC Chicago

NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards

Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury.
NBC Chicago

Bears Risers, Fallers After Loss to Bills on Christmas Eve

Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
NBC Chicago

Bears Have Allowed Most Rushing Touchdowns Over 30 Yards This Year

Bears allow most rushing TDs over 30 yards this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sure would be nice to have Jack Sanborn on the field. The Bears' rushing defense was exposed during Sunday's game against the Bills. as an effect of the multitude of injuries they're suffering through and the lack of roster talent.
NBC Chicago

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Shut Down by Bears Rookie Cornerbacks

How Bears rookie CBs shut down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After nearly being blown away by the strong winds at Soldier Field, the Bears ended up being blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. It was no surprise. The Bears have the second-worst record in the NFL, sitting at 3-12 now, while the Bills are one of a few legit Super Bowl contenders and are tied for the second-best record in the league at 12-3. But the way in which the Bears lost, and they way in which they gave the Bills a real fight, were unexpected.
NBC Chicago

Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, Austin's attorney Bill Deni confirmed Friday. The suspension is indefinite and at least one year in...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

