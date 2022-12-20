Read full article on original website
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
NOLA.com
Family of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell blames political leaders for his killing
The family of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, the New Orleans-born comedian who was shot dead -- inadvertently, police suspect -- outside the Rouses grocery store in New Orleans' Central Business District, blamed political leaders Saturday for his killing. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Sherilyn...
Interim-superintendent Michelle Woodfork sworn in as NOPD Chief Ferguson retires
NEW ORLEANS — Former NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson took his “final walk” as New Orleans’ top cop Thursday, getting his public send off from city leaders and police officers. Soon after, Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork was sworn in. “As we serve in public service, not just...
fox8live.com
New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell issue settlement check to ex-chief over rescined job offer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A settlement check has been issued to a former police chief who said Mayor LaToya Cantrell rescinded a job offer to him as she prepared to take office in 2018, according to documents obtained by Fox 8. The documents showed the city paid former NOPD Supt....
NOLA.com
New Orleans' second homicide in an hour reported in Central City
One man was shot dead and another was wounded Thursday night in Central City, in New Orleans' second homicide in less than an hour. Police said they were summoned at 8:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Martin L. King Boulevard, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one victim dead on scene and took the other to a hospital. He was stable as of 9:37 p.m., authorities said.
Councilmembers Giarrusso and Morrell call for national search for new NOPD chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilmembers JP Morrell and Joseph Giarrusso released a statement calling for a national search for the new NOPD Chief on Wednesday. This statement comes just a day after Mayor LaToya Cantrell named longtime NOPD veteran Michelle Woodfork as the interim Chief, who is replacing outgoing Chief Shaun Ferguson once he retires on December 22.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell gave Warren Riley a City Hall post, then backed out. It cost New Orleans thousands.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s decision four years ago to yank a job offer to former New Orleans police chief Warren Riley cost the city $75,000, according to records released this week. That was how much the city wound up paying in September to settle a lawsuit from Riley, who argued...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell Identified as Victim in Fatal New Orleans Grocery Store Shooting
Tributes have been pouring in for beloved comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell following the news of a shooting death that happened outside of Rouses on Baronne Street.in New Orleans. According to WWL-TV, the fatal shooting took place Friday evening (Dec. 23) outside of the Rouses Market. When police responded, they...
NOPD seeks person of interest in Friday homicide
New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest connected to the fatal shooting at the Rouses Market in the Warehouse District on Friday.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NOPD search for French Quarter business burglar
According to the NOPD, a man was caught on surveillance video, climbing over a front gate and going into a business in the 500 block of Bourbon Street.
Friends and family lash out in wake of CBD murder
Loved ones are vocal after the murder of a New Orleans-born comedian in Downtown New Orleans. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Brandon Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price, said.
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 29-year-old Louisiana man pleaded guilty in a federal court on December 20 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Weber faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute charge, as well as a fine of up to $5 million, at least four years of supervised release, and other penalties.
One dead in New Orleans East shooting
According to NOPD spokesperson Reese Harper, the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Tara Lane near Bundy Road. The victim died at the scene.
Motorcyclist dies after collision sends him off elevated expressway
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified. No further details are available at this time.
PANO head: NOPD exodus in March possible
The New Orleans Police Department’s next permanent superintendent will be selected via a search process. Now, the head of the Police Association of New Orleans is urging the mayor and her consultants to choose that next chief wisely.
Drivers need to be aware of traffic restrictions for NOPD chief’s ‘final walk’
NEW ORLEANS — An important change comes to the New Orleans Police Department. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will celebrate his 'final walk' Thursday morning. He is retiring after serving as NOPD Superintendent since January 2019. He first joined the NOPD in 1998. Following Ferguson’s final walk, Michelle Woodfork will...
Anticipation mounts for who the mayor's pick for the new NOPD chief will be
NEW ORLEANS — Just days before New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson is set to step down, there’s been no announcement from city hall as to what happens next. With the clock ticking down, the anticipation of who Mayor Latoya Cantrell will tap to lead the NOPD is up. Ferguson is set to retire Thursday, December 22.
theadvocate.com
Ex-inmate claims his brutal beating by a prison gang was avoidable, sues sheriff
A former inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Prison filed a federal lawsuit this week against Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the warden and 14 other deputies, saying they were responsible for a traumatic brain injury caused by another inmate by ignoring his pleas for help. The lawsuit says Raymond Knight, 32, was...
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run
Precious StephensPhoto byThird District of the New Orleans Police Department. We dial 911 in times of crisis, whether it’s a medical emergency or self-defense. The person on the other end of the call is supposed to reassure us that help is on the way.
fox8live.com
Grocery store homicide suspects fled in gray sedan, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspects in a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of a downtown grocery store fled the scene in a gray or silver sedan, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 24). The NOPD released surveillance camera images of the car and...
