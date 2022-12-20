ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

One man and one woman injured after shooting in Raliegh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition and one woman is in non-critical condition after a shooting in Raliegh. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. Both the man and the woman were transported to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person killed in I-40 car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Friday night. At approximately 6:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-40 and Sycamore View. When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Police is asking the public to avoid the area,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City watch issued for missing juvenile

UPDATE: The City Watch for Celste Torres has been canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for a female juvenile on Saturday. According to reports, Celste Torres left her home in the 2700 Block of Burns Ave about two months ago. Torres has been in contact with her mother daily since she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One dead in single-vehicle crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was pronounced dead on the scene in a crash on I-40 near Whitten Road. A little after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the single-vehicle accident. MPD asks that citizens avoid the area. If it is not necessary to travel, please stay home.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after one shot, killed in north Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County Thursday evening. Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Najja Simmons in the fatal shooting of Johnnie Taylor II, 45, on the 3900 block of Piermont Street. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. According to reports, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars hit officer with car door during escape: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after an officer was injured while responding to a car break-in Monday afternoon. It all started when officers were patrolling the Poplar Plaza shopping center around 3 p.m. Police say a citizen flagged down officers when a group of men were breaking into a black Dodge […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD responds to 147 crashes in 12 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc for thousands of travelers across the country and the slick roads left Memphis Police crisscrossing the city while responding to accidents. MPD told us over a 12 hour period, from 7 p.m. on December 22 through 7 a.m. on December 23, they responded to 147 collisions. That […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

2 dead after shooting in Orange Mound, 1 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people are dead and Memphis Police have one in custody after a double shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane around 6:20 p.m. to a shooting call. Two men were located and pronounced dead on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Some thieves stealing cars are kids, not old enough to drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 30 vehicles were stolen a day on average this year in Memphis, and according to Memphis police, some of the thieves aren’t old enough to drive. Police bulletins have filled social media this year showing vehicle after vehicle stolen. “A lot of the stolen vehicles that we are seeing on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man detained after one shot on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

