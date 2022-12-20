Read full article on original website
Tree Damage Causes Propane Leak At Caribou Nursing Home
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday evening at 5:34pm, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department (CFAD) received a report of a strong propane odor in the area of North Main Hill, near the Caribou Nursing Home facility. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a tree had hit and damaged two large propane tanks, causing them to leak.
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Wind Storm Leaves Over 200,000 Homes Without Power in Maine on Christmas Eve
Utility crews are hard at work across Maine in the wake of a damaging wind and rain storm that swept across the region just before Christmas. Versant Power says crews are in full force Saturday to assess damage, address safety issues and restore power to tens of thousands of customers in northern and eastern Maine, including over 6,500 in Aroostook County.
Limestone Man Charged Following Crash on Route 1A in Fort Fairfield
Police say a Limestone man was charged with operating under the influence of drugs following a single-vehicle crash early Friday evening on Route 1A in Fort Fairfield. The Fort Fairfield Police Department was called to the crash on the Limestone Road around 4:15 p.m., according to Police Chief Matthew Cummings. Officers at the scene determined that 43-year-old Nicholas Griffeth of Limestone was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry when he crossed the center line, left the roadway, and crashed into trees on the west side of the road.
wagmtv.com
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Respond to Armed Home Invasion
CASWELL, Maine (WAGM) -On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies in Caswell responded to a report of an armed home invasion. According to the report, two suspects entered a home in Caswell, brandishing a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun and assaulting the home owners before fleeing the scene in a dark colored van.
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle Temporarily Closes Due to Weather
Presque Isle State Park closed their park at 11 a.m. today due to weather. The park's biggest issue was that of safety; they were concerned about falling trees, icy roads, and flooding due to high waves. Due to environmental concerns, Presque Isle does not use salt on it's roads. "We...
Burglary Suspect Held by Homeowner Until Police Arrived in Linneus, Maine
A 38-year-old man from Linneus was arrested Monday night after breaking into a house in Linneus. The homeowner was able to hold the suspect down until the Maine State Police arrived. Linneus Man Arrested After Breaking into House. Police said a 911 call was made to the Houlton Regional Communication...
wagmtv.com
Should you quarantine if you have the flu?
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The word quarantine has been connected with Covid since the pandemic began, but doctors have been recommending people isolate when sick for years. Stephanie Gillis, the Director of Primary Care at Northern Maine Medical Center says, “And I think definitely during acute illness, if you’ve...
