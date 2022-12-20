ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Fairfield, ME

Tree Damage Causes Propane Leak At Caribou Nursing Home

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday evening at 5:34pm, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department (CFAD) received a report of a strong propane odor in the area of North Main Hill, near the Caribou Nursing Home facility. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a tree had hit and damaged two large propane tanks, causing them to leak.
CARIBOU, ME
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME
Limestone Man Charged Following Crash on Route 1A in Fort Fairfield

Police say a Limestone man was charged with operating under the influence of drugs following a single-vehicle crash early Friday evening on Route 1A in Fort Fairfield. The Fort Fairfield Police Department was called to the crash on the Limestone Road around 4:15 p.m., according to Police Chief Matthew Cummings. Officers at the scene determined that 43-year-old Nicholas Griffeth of Limestone was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry when he crossed the center line, left the roadway, and crashed into trees on the west side of the road.
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Respond to Armed Home Invasion

CASWELL, Maine (WAGM) -On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies in Caswell responded to a report of an armed home invasion. According to the report, two suspects entered a home in Caswell, brandishing a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun and assaulting the home owners before fleeing the scene in a dark colored van.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Presque Isle Temporarily Closes Due to Weather

Presque Isle State Park closed their park at 11 a.m. today due to weather. The park's biggest issue was that of safety; they were concerned about falling trees, icy roads, and flooding due to high waves. Due to environmental concerns, Presque Isle does not use salt on it's roads. "We...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Should you quarantine if you have the flu?

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The word quarantine has been connected with Covid since the pandemic began, but doctors have been recommending people isolate when sick for years. Stephanie Gillis, the Director of Primary Care at Northern Maine Medical Center says, “And I think definitely during acute illness, if you’ve...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Presque Isle, ME
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

