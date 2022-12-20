Police say a Limestone man was charged with operating under the influence of drugs following a single-vehicle crash early Friday evening on Route 1A in Fort Fairfield. The Fort Fairfield Police Department was called to the crash on the Limestone Road around 4:15 p.m., according to Police Chief Matthew Cummings. Officers at the scene determined that 43-year-old Nicholas Griffeth of Limestone was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry when he crossed the center line, left the roadway, and crashed into trees on the west side of the road.

FORT FAIRFIELD, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO