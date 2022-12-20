State Troopers bring gifts to kids at Albany Medical Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police helping Santa out, delivering gifts to kids at Albany Medical Center Tues. morning.

The annual event is in it’s ninth year and helps bring some cheer to kids and their families who can’t be home for the holidays. Each child got the chance to pick up a toy and meet a State Police K-9.

Nicole Sanders and Lauren Pierce, Child Life Specialists at Albany Medical Center, said it’s all about making kids and their families feel at home.

“Christmas is definitely a kids holiday, so to bring gifts to them is amazing,” Sanders said. “They walk into that room and they light up, they get so excited about it.”

“Our role is to help kids cope with being in the hospital and part of that is normalizing the hospital environment as much as we can,” Pierce said. “It’s not their home, so just kind of providing toys, activities, presence, things that make them feel at ease.”

State Troopers also donated lunch for doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital.

