ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Godfread elected Vice President of NAIC

(Bismarck, ND) -- Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread was elected Vice President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners for 2023 during its National Fall Meeting in Tampa. Godfread was elected Vice President after serving as Secretary-Treasurer in 2022. “It’s a great honor to be supported by my insurance regulator colleagues...
MISSOURI STATE
KFYR-TV

Another angle on the N.D. population story

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

What county has the longest life expectancy in North Dakota?

STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
MONTANA STATE
kfgo.com

ND’s Anti-Corporate Farming Law faces new fight over ownership rules

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum wants amendments to North Dakota’s Anti-Corporate Farming Law, arguing that certain rules make it harder to boost livestock production, but advocates for smaller producers worry about potential ripple effects. The state law in question, in place for 90 years, doesn’t allow corporations...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota cybercrime victims lose the most in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although it seems less common, cyber crimes (criminal activities that involve computers and online networks) have seen a tremendous rise in popularity in recent years. Activities like phishing, online theft and harassment, while not always reported, are huge dangers in the United States. In 2021 by itself, the FBI received 847,376 […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services closes six offices Friday

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has announced six of the agency's offices are closed Friday due to hazardous weather and travel conditions. Offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks and Jamestown are all closed. Clients with a scheduled appointment are being...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota

STACKER — When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Daily Montanan

More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole

GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GLENDIVE, MT
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy