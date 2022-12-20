Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Godfread elected Vice President of NAIC
(Bismarck, ND) -- Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread was elected Vice President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners for 2023 during its National Fall Meeting in Tampa. Godfread was elected Vice President after serving as Secretary-Treasurer in 2022. “It’s a great honor to be supported by my insurance regulator colleagues...
North Dakota's lieutenant governor resigns, Burgum appoints staff leader
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed his chief operating officer Tammy Miller as lieutenant governor following Tuesday's resignation of Brent Sandford. Sanford was "very open this fall" that he wasn't sure if he was going to make it to the end of his term, the governor...
KFYR-TV
Another angle on the N.D. population story
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
What county has the longest life expectancy in North Dakota?
STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
kfgo.com
ND’s Anti-Corporate Farming Law faces new fight over ownership rules
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum wants amendments to North Dakota’s Anti-Corporate Farming Law, arguing that certain rules make it harder to boost livestock production, but advocates for smaller producers worry about potential ripple effects. The state law in question, in place for 90 years, doesn’t allow corporations...
ND oil and gas revenue generates $26 billion for state
The biennial study reviews expenditures of the Extraction Tax and Gross Production Tax collected by the State of North Dakota.
dakotafreepress.com
Health Secretary Adam Quits After Noem Chews Her Out for Transformation Project Contract
Make room for more flunkies: Health Secretary Joan Adam is quitting after spending less than a year in the top spot. Today, South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Joan Adam announced her retirement. “My time with the Department of Health has been very rewarding. The dedication of the Department’s employees...
North Dakota cybercrime victims lose the most in the United States
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although it seems less common, cyber crimes (criminal activities that involve computers and online networks) have seen a tremendous rise in popularity in recent years. Activities like phishing, online theft and harassment, while not always reported, are huge dangers in the United States. In 2021 by itself, the FBI received 847,376 […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services closes six offices Friday
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has announced six of the agency's offices are closed Friday due to hazardous weather and travel conditions. Offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks and Jamestown are all closed. Clients with a scheduled appointment are being...
Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more
The post Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota
STACKER — When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and […]
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KFYR-TV
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
NDSU report discovers price control on prescription drugs will harm North Dakota
However, the study shows that this method will actually do more harm than good for those living in North Dakota.
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Comments / 0