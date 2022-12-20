Woman shot to death at Altamonte Springs apartment complex

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers said they were called around 4:33 a.m. for a shooting at an apartment on Ballard Street.

First responders said they found Brandi Jiles, 35, shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said there is an active homicide investigation, but detectives do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

©2022 Cox Media Group