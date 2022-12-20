ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Woman shot to death at Altamonte Springs apartment complex

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1BQn_0joxi8Ao00

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers said they were called around 4:33 a.m. for a shooting at an apartment on Ballard Street.

First responders said they found Brandi Jiles, 35, shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said there is an active homicide investigation, but detectives do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Orange County home catches on fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department said a home caught on fire Saturday morning. At the time of the fire, no one was inside the home on Easy Avenue. No one was injured, according to the fire department. Responding fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
PALM BAY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
127K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy