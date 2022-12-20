ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
The Georgia Sun

When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
The Georgia Sun

Weather Update: Kemp will declare a state of emergency due to arctic blast

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will declare a State of Emergency across Georgia starting tonight and running through the upcoming cold snap. While the arctic blast isn’t expected to hit Georgia until overnight Thursday leading into Friday morning, the state of emergency allows the state to get critical supplies such as propane to farms and homes that will need them during the freezing weather.
WMAZ

New Georgia laws taking effect in 2023

ATLANTA — With the start of the new year, Georgians will have a handful of new laws in place, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in the last few months. While most of Georgia's new laws took effect back in July, at the end of the legislative session, a few were delayed until Jan. 1 of next near.
wfxg.com

Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
Waycross Journal-Herald

Cold is Coming to South Georgia

Christmas in South Georgia will not be white, but it will be the coldest one we’ve experienced in years. Christmas Eve for Wacyross shows a predicted high of 39 degrees and a low of 22. By comparison that day, Atlanta has a high of 28 degrees and a low of 17 degrees.
WRDW-TV

How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast Christmas: Georgia to see coldest temperatures in 5 years

ATLANTA - Friday morning will see some of the coldest air in five years move into Georgia just in time for Christmas. The temperatures dropped on Tuesday as a light rain moved through Georgia. Some area in extreme north Georgia saw some patchy freezing drizzle in the higher elevations. Photos...
270towin.com

Live Results: Georgia State House District 129 Special Primary Election

Tuesday's Special Democratic Primary in Georgia State House District 129 will wrap up the 2022 election calendar (at least for races we follow). The November general election for this seat was won posthumously by Democrat Henry Howard, who was running unopposed. Howard, who had served in the State House since 2007, died in October. Note that Howard had been serving as District 124 representative prior to his death; District 129 is the successor created in redistricting.
wtvy.com

How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
