Power restored to 120,000 Georgia residents after arctic blast
Georgia Power teams are in the field this morning working to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely low temperatures and severe, high winds that brought down trees causing downed powerlines and interrupting service to customers overnight. Damage and outages are primarily concentrated in North Georgia and...
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
Warnock helps secure $200 million to promote state small businesses
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia. The investments come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was created by the American...
Weather Update: Kemp will declare a state of emergency due to arctic blast
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will declare a State of Emergency across Georgia starting tonight and running through the upcoming cold snap. While the arctic blast isn’t expected to hit Georgia until overnight Thursday leading into Friday morning, the state of emergency allows the state to get critical supplies such as propane to farms and homes that will need them during the freezing weather.
WMAZ
Stacey Abrams campaign more than $1 million in debt after failed Georgia governor's bid
Abrams raised more than $100 million in her loss to Brian Kemp. A former staffer said they got their last check on Nov. 15.
Georgia Power has agreed to lower its rate increase. Here’s how it affects you
Georgia Power officials signed off late Wednesday on an agreement that would lower the utility’s rate hike request now before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) by nearly 40%. The company, the PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff, and intervenors in the rate case agreed on a rate hike that...
WMAZ
New Georgia laws taking effect in 2023
ATLANTA — With the start of the new year, Georgians will have a handful of new laws in place, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in the last few months. While most of Georgia's new laws took effect back in July, at the end of the legislative session, a few were delayed until Jan. 1 of next near.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia to get $28 million for opioid addiction treatment in Walmart settlement, AG says
ATLANTA — Georgia will get at least $28 million to help fund opioid addiction treatment as part of a more than $3 billion settlement between a coalition of states and Walmart, state Attorney General Chris Carr said Monday. The coalition had accused Walmart of failing to "appropriately oversee the...
'We're real prepared' | Metro Atlanta homeowners brace for Georgia's flash freeze
ATLANTA — The temperature is dropping fast and as it does, there are three main things people should protect: Pipes, plants and pets. People in metro Atlanta are also preparing in their own way. “I’m just bundling up cooking some soup,” Oscar Brown said as he loaded up his...
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Cold is Coming to South Georgia
Christmas in South Georgia will not be white, but it will be the coldest one we’ve experienced in years. Christmas Eve for Wacyross shows a predicted high of 39 degrees and a low of 22. By comparison that day, Atlanta has a high of 28 degrees and a low of 17 degrees.
WRDW-TV
How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
How long will below freezing temperatures last in Georgia?
An arctic blast is expected to hit Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing below freezing temperatures and wind chills below zero degrees. But how long are those temperatures expected to last?. Get ready, Georgia, you’re going to be in a deep freeze for several days from tonight through...
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast Christmas: Georgia to see coldest temperatures in 5 years
ATLANTA - Friday morning will see some of the coldest air in five years move into Georgia just in time for Christmas. The temperatures dropped on Tuesday as a light rain moved through Georgia. Some area in extreme north Georgia saw some patchy freezing drizzle in the higher elevations. Photos...
270towin.com
Live Results: Georgia State House District 129 Special Primary Election
Tuesday's Special Democratic Primary in Georgia State House District 129 will wrap up the 2022 election calendar (at least for races we follow). The November general election for this seat was won posthumously by Democrat Henry Howard, who was running unopposed. Howard, who had served in the State House since 2007, died in October. Note that Howard had been serving as District 124 representative prior to his death; District 129 is the successor created in redistricting.
Where to find the gifts from the 12 Days of Christmas Around Georgia
We may not all be as romantic — or wealthy — as the famed True Love in the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” but with a little bit of imagination and creativity, you can find some version of each of the gifts from the popular Christmas song somewhere in the Peach state. Of course, some items may need to be modified to add a little local flavor.
wtvy.com
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
Flashback: In 1992 Georgia also considered doing away with general election runoffs
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger garnered quite a bit of attention earlier this week when he called on Georgia lawmakers to end Georgia’s general election runoff system. The move drew criticism and cries of partisanship who say the runoff system was fine when Republicans were winning and now...
