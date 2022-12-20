All West Virginia counties under State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm

UPDATE: All West Virginia counties are now under a State of Emergency. Click here for the latest information.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A State of Preparedness was declared for all 55 West Virginia counties on Tuesday ahead of a winter storm that is forecast to hit the state this week.

According to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds starting on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and continuing through the weekend.

The release says the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies have been directed to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm and to be ready to respond quickly should an emergency develop.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division has also increased staffing through the weekend to perform around-the-clock monitoring of the weather system and will notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance.

