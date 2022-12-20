Read full article on original website
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado man kills wife, self in horrific act of domestic violence at Kingdom HallEdy ZooThornton, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
BREAKING: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'RemiThornton, CO
Planned Lone Tree grocery store could get DougCo tax breakMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
Storytellers: The Art of Colorado (special presentation)
9NEWS showcases the various talents of artists around the state of Colorado.
Here's where they filmed 'Christmas Vacation' scenes in Colorado
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado's favorite Christmas movie has deep roots in the Centennial State. The 1989 movie classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — which tells the story of Clark Griswold trying to put on the perfect Christmas for his family — filmed many of its scenes in Colorado.
Will this be one of Denver's top temperature drops of all time?
DENVER — Sure, Colorado is no stranger to wild temperature swings. But the powerful cold front moving through on Wednesday could lead to some of Denver's top one or two-day temperature drops on record. Denver hit a high of 51° on Wednesday afternoon, just before a powerful cold front...
Casa Bonita reopening date announced by 'South Park' creators
DENVER — One of Colorado's most iconic restaurants known for food and fun in a festive atmosphere, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023. More snow, a winning Denver Broncos season and the reopening of the Lakewood fixture famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas: That's what "South Park" creators and restaurant owners Matt Parker and Trey Stone said Coloradans want the most for Christmas.
9Things to do in Colorado this Christmas weekend
COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival with holiday lights, holiday shows and more. Denver Zoo Lights, A Hudson Christmas and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Colorado this weekend along with the return of "A Christmas Carol" and "The Nutcracker" in Denver. Newer Colorado traditions such as "Ice! at Gaylord Rockies," "Cirque: Spirit of Christmas" and "Camp Christmas" are helping to spread the magic of the season.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
Ski areas prepare for bitter cold and wind
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — At Loveland Ski Area, assistant patrol director Tanner Franti said they’re used to working when the weather gets extremely cold. “Even in single digits or negative temperatures, we’ll get some winds that will make that wind chill factor approaching 20-30 below sometimes,” Franti said.
Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
Beloved gathering place on Tennyson Street closing next month
DENVER — A beloved small business, BookBar, is having its last holiday shopping season. The store has been on Tennyson Street for the last ten years and plans to close on Jan. 31. It's a place that has a book for everyone, including 6-year-old Audrey Turgeon. "If they don't...
Passengers navigate flight delays, cancellations and tracking luggage at DIA
DENVER — When Grace Ling was making her travel journey back to her home of San Jose, California, she had to first connect through Denver, which was in the midst of enduring record-setting cold temperatures with snow. On Thursday night, she boarded her flight in Denver close to 9...
Migrants continue to arrive in city shelters amid historic cold snap
DENVER — About 50 migrants from Venezuela showed up on Thursday at the Stout Street Health Center downtown after arriving in Denver by bus, according to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which runs the health center. "These individuals had Googled where they can get housing and health care...
Polis activates Colorado National Guard to assist during extreme cold weather
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) authorized the activation of more than 100 Colorado National Guard members on Tuesday. The members will be activated to support extreme cold weather operations across Colorado as the region prepares to face extreme and record-low temperatures and wind. "Colorado’s National Guard is...
Why do wildfires start just before a snowstorm?
COLORADO, USA — The Sunshine Wildland Fire on Monday is just the latest example of a recent Colorado trend: Major wildfires sparking just before a major snowstorm. And it's likely not a coincidence. Dry, gusty winds ahead of snowstorms are common and, perhaps combined with some social science, likely...
Former owner of Tattered Cover passes away
DENVER — The former long-time owner of Tattered Cover has died. Joyce Meskis, 80, passed away Thursday surrounded by her family, Tattered Cover tweeted Friday night. Meskis bought the store in September 1974 when it was a 950-square foot space with two employees. In her 41 years of leading the store, Meskis built Tattered Cover into Colorado's largest independent bookstore and a beloved institution.
Here are emergency warming centers across the Denver metro area
DENVER — With temperatures forecasted to be dangerously cold due to a front bringing arctic air into Colorado on Wednesday night, several cities around the Denver metro area are opening doors as warming centers. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock encouraged "everyone to stay inside, to seek shelter and to limit...
Denver Coliseum opens as 24-hour warming shelter as extreme cold arrives
DENVER — People looking for a place to stay out of the dangerous cold are being welcomed at the Denver Coliseum. Every winter there are people experiencing homelessness who die from exposure to extreme temperatures. On Wednesday, Denver city and county officials said they want to make sure everyone needing somewhere to go, has a warm place to stay.
How are ski resorts preparing for the cold snap?
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Have you ever wondered if a ski resort has been closed before due to cold weather? We did wonder about that and asked some of them. We received responses to our questions from spokespeople John Sellers with Loveland, Loryn Roberson with Copper Mountain and Jen Miller with Winter Park.
Friday's good news from Denver's Five Points neighborhood
People came to Brother Jeff's to receive gifts and take pictures with Santa.
Russell Wilson, Ciara celebrate the holidays at Children's Hospital Colorado
DENVER — Two of Denver's biggest superstars stopped at Children's Hospital Colorado this week to spread Christmas cheer. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, stopped by the Aurora hospital to spend time with patients before Christmas. The famous duo appeared in the Seacrest Studios and...
Coldest polar vortex since 1990 forecast to hit Colorado
DENVER — The polar vortex is a swirling batch of extremely cold air above the North Pole. The polar jet stream surrounds it and usually keeps most of the vortex contained to the north. But when that jet stream weakens or slows, it allows the vortex to spill down into the southern U.S.
