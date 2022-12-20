MSPCA: Sick puppy found alone in cold on Boston street fully healed, ready to find a family

BOSTON — A sick puppy who was found alone in the cold on a street in Boston last month is fully healed and ready to find a new family, the MSPCA announced Tuesday.

The 6-week-old pup nicknamed “Tuesday” was suffering from parvovirus, a potentially deadly disease if left untreated, when Boston Animal Control officials found him running down a street in East Boston on Nov. 28, the MSPCA said.

The MSPCA noted that parvovirus attacks rapidly developing cells in puppies, such as those in the GI tract and bone marrow.

“We immediately agreed to take him and get him into our ICU at Angell Animal Medical Center,” the MSPCA said. “Parvovirus is always fatal without treatment and can be avoided altogether with vaccination.”

Earlier this month, the MSPCA announced that Tuesday had pulled through and was expected to make a full recovery.

The MSPCA is now accepting inquiries to adopt Tuesday.

