ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MSPCA: Sick puppy found alone in cold on Boston street fully healed, ready to find a family

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ng1Rb_0joxch0800

BOSTON — A sick puppy who was found alone in the cold on a street in Boston last month is fully healed and ready to find a new family, the MSPCA announced Tuesday.

The 6-week-old pup nicknamed “Tuesday” was suffering from parvovirus, a potentially deadly disease if left untreated, when Boston Animal Control officials found him running down a street in East Boston on Nov. 28, the MSPCA said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mGg1_0joxch0800

The MSPCA noted that parvovirus attacks rapidly developing cells in puppies, such as those in the GI tract and bone marrow.

“We immediately agreed to take him and get him into our ICU at Angell Animal Medical Center,” the MSPCA said. “Parvovirus is always fatal without treatment and can be avoided altogether with vaccination.”

Earlier this month, the MSPCA announced that Tuesday had pulled through and was expected to make a full recovery.

The MSPCA is now accepting inquiries to adopt Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alTXg_0joxch0800

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

Lee Zeidel
5d ago

Take this animal understanding that you accept full responsibility for it and unconditional love ❤ that's what it's all about .

Reply
4
Karen Murphy
5d ago

you dont want to pay adoption cost you are not worthy. that money goes to the paying the medical costs and vet time.

Reply(9)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Westford police warning of aggressive coyote

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Westford are warning the public after reports of people being confronted by and bitten by an aggressive coyote. The incidents occurred in the area of North Main and West streets and Groton Road toward the Groton town line. One report indicated the coyote was trying to gain access to caged animals in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fallen tree traps South Hampton man in crushed car for an hour

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A man in his 70′s suffered minor injuries after a fallen tree pinned him inside his family’s car on Whitehall Rd. Neighbors said the man was in the passenger seat Friday evening when the storm brought the large tree down onto the vehicle’s roof. The rest of the family was able to climb out of the car but the victim was trapped between the roof and the center console.
SOUTH HAMPTON, NH
CBS Boston

18 malnourished dogs rescued from Malden home

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVDEDHAM - Eighteen malnourished dogs were rescued from a Malden home. Animal Rescue League officers have been working on this case for year. They are calling it an illegal kennel.  "We firmly believe had we not gotten to these dogs at this time, the Animal Rescue League and myself would have found some dogs pretty near death," said Malden Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins. Police were never allowed to enter the home until they got a notice of violations, allowing a vet to get in. "The dogs were in starvation mode, just three of them,...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Driver charged with hitting, dragging woman with car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arraigned on criminal charges Friday in connection with a pedestrian crash in Boston that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck and dragged by a vehicle on Causeway street found the woman injured, according to police. The woman...
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

6 attacked by dog at pet care clinic in New Hampshire

Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a pet care clinic. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
139K+
Followers
148K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy