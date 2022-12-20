Three locations in St. Joseph are operating as emergency shelters for the homeless during the extremely cold conditions impacting the area this week. The Community Missions Cold Weather Shelter at 927 Faraon Street, the Salvation Army at 602 Messanie Street and the YWCA Shelter at 304 North 8th Street all provide heat and needed resources for the homeless.

