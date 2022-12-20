ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals, pitcher Jordan Lyles agree on 2-year contract

By Mike Coutee
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles free agent Jordan Lyles have agreed to a two-year contract, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The deal is worth $17 million for the 32-year-old right-handed pitcher.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

Lyles finished with a 12-11 record with a 4.42 ERA, 144 strikeouts, and 52 walks in 32 starts including one complete game, for the Orioles in 2022.

The Royals will be his eighth big league team. The former first-rounder has pitched for the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, and Orioles.

Lyles has 62 starts over the last two seasons and holds a 66-90 career record.

