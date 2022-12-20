Read full article on original website
KWQC
Man reported missing in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
tspr.org
Getting to know Galesburg’s new city manager Gerald Smith
Galesburg city manager Gerald Smith grew up as an orphan and was raised by Catholic nuns in St. Louis. When he graduated from high school in 1982, he left town the next weekend and went to stay with a sister he didn’t know. “At that time, I thought I...
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart Customers
The empty shelves of WalmartPhoto byAuthor taken picture. That last-minute shopping trip for the odds and ends around the holidays is an inevitable part of some people's existence. Whether they are guilty of being the procrastinator, or maybe they honestly forgot something, it's going to happen. Going to Walmart in Galesburg might not do the trick if they don't get their coolers back up and running. It was a throwback to March 2020 when everybody bought everything in sight for the start of the pandemic lockdowns.
tspr.org
Macomb swears in new police officers
The city has hired five new officers. They are replacing other officers who’ve either retired or left, and represent about one-fifth department’s authorized size. Chief Jerel Jones said the recruitment and retention of officers remains a challenge for all departments. When recruiting, he promotes Macomb as a small town and a good place to live.
'The pain is overwhelming': Atkinson man shares his story living with CRPS
GENESEO, Ill. — Alex Sanchez was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome in September. Also known as CRPS, it’s a chronic pain condition that is caused after a limb has fully recovered from injury, but the pain continues. “I was explaining to my doctor how I still felt...
1470 WMBD
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
Cities declare snow emergencies
Cities and towns across the Quad Cities have declared snow emergencies. Here’s a list of places that have declared snow emergencies and their parking restrictions. Illinois The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency starting on 6 a.m. Thursday, December 22 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24. According to Village law, […]
KWQC
1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on 53rd Street and John Deere Road. Moline police responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. According to police, the initial investigation determined that a silver Chevy Cruze was southbound on 53rd Street and a black Kia Stinger was westbound on John Deere Road.
25newsnow.com
Several animals killed in barn fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Several animals are dead after a barn fire in North Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called about 12:50 p.m. to the 9300 block of North Kenneth Street. Watkins says sheep and rabbits died in the fire, but no people were hurt.
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
