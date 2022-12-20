Read full article on original website
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday evening at 5:34pm, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department (CFAD) received a report of a strong propane odor in the area of North Main Hill, near the Caribou Nursing Home facility. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a tree had hit and damaged two large propane tanks, causing them to leak.
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Police say a Limestone man was charged with operating under the influence of drugs following a single-vehicle crash early Friday evening on Route 1A in Fort Fairfield. The Fort Fairfield Police Department was called to the crash on the Limestone Road around 4:15 p.m., according to Police Chief Matthew Cummings. Officers at the scene determined that 43-year-old Nicholas Griffeth of Limestone was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry when he crossed the center line, left the roadway, and crashed into trees on the west side of the road.
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
CASWELL, Maine (WAGM) -On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies in Caswell responded to a report of an armed home invasion. According to the report, two suspects entered a home in Caswell, brandishing a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun and assaulting the home owners before fleeing the scene in a dark colored van.
A 38-year-old man from Linneus was arrested Monday night after breaking into a house in Linneus. The homeowner was able to hold the suspect down until the Maine State Police arrived. Linneus Man Arrested After Breaking into House. Police said a 911 call was made to the Houlton Regional Communication...
LINNEUS, Maine (WAGM) - On 12/19/22 at around 7:19 PM, Houlton Regional Communication Center received a 911 call from a cellphone in Linneus. When the dispatcher answered the call, it was an open line, with no conversation heard. The call mapped at an address in Linneus, and Trooper Barnard was dispatched to the call. The 911 operator called the number back and spoke with an unknown male who said he needed the State Police and the FBI.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Today was the calm before the storm as our next system, a low-pressure system expected to strengthen off to our west will bring snow to the region to start but will eventually transition over to moderate to heavy rain through the afternoon and evening hours. It’s within these downpours that winds are expected to be gusting between 55 to 65 mph. Downpours are expected to taper off late Friday night, with cold air and a flash freeze possible going into Saturday. This I think will lead to major travel issues as any wet surfaces will freeze over, resulting in slippery roadways Saturday morning before the salt has a chance to do its job.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The word quarantine has been connected with Covid since the pandemic began, but doctors have been recommending people isolate when sick for years. Stephanie Gillis, the Director of Primary Care at Northern Maine Medical Center says, “And I think definitely during acute illness, if you’ve...
