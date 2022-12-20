PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Today was the calm before the storm as our next system, a low-pressure system expected to strengthen off to our west will bring snow to the region to start but will eventually transition over to moderate to heavy rain through the afternoon and evening hours. It’s within these downpours that winds are expected to be gusting between 55 to 65 mph. Downpours are expected to taper off late Friday night, with cold air and a flash freeze possible going into Saturday. This I think will lead to major travel issues as any wet surfaces will freeze over, resulting in slippery roadways Saturday morning before the salt has a chance to do its job.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO