Bay Net
$2 Million Grant Awarded For Open Air Pavilion At Prince Frederick Town Center
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County’s Department of Economic Development has received a $2 million grant from the State of Maryland to develop an open-air pavilion in the heart of Prince Frederick Town Center. The award was announced by Gov. Larry Hogan this month. “We are thrilled about...
Bay Net
MISSING: Justice Young, 13-Year-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating missing person:. She was last seen on 12/21/22 in the Lexington Park area wearing a purple sweat shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008 (Case #65468-22)
Four No-Frills Restaurants in Worcester County That Prove Simple is Always Better
Looks aren't everything, and at these Delmarva restaurants, that statement couldn't be more true. These places may not look fancy, but what they lack in decor, they make up for in the quality of their food. Here are four of my favorite no-frills restaurants where simplicity is the secret ingredient.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
WTOP
A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home
Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
Bay Net
Maryland First Day Hikes To Welcome 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites all Marylanders to take a First Day Hike —Maryland’s annual tradition for a fun, healthy way to welcome the New Year. Maryland State Parks will be offering First Weekend hike opportunities across the state from December...
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
Business Monthly
These 5 businesses are thriving in central Maryland
The Business Monthly connects with businesses to inquire how they are faring. AppleCore’s Bake Shoppe started with the spark of a corporate CPA. Then in late 2019 came her passion and a $30,000 investment ― followed by its online presence in September 2020 and recently a new brick-and-mortar location at the Columbia Lakefront.
police1.com
Retired Md. police officer wins 'LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Actor-turned-game show host Will Arnett called it "A Christmas miracle." Mel Brown, a retired police officer who now directs the Bywater Boys & Girls Club and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night's challenge on the Fox television show "LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular." "It feels great,"...
Bay Journal
Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over. On Dec. 6, an Anne Arundel County hearing officer rescinded a special zoning exception granted 55 years ago for...
WTOP
Beer truck hops over Jersey wall on 14th Street Bridge
A box truck from beer and wine distributor, Hop and Wine, hopped a Jersey wall on the outbound 14th Street Bridge in D.C. just before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash comes on a day that is heavily traveled as people make their way in and out of town for the Christmas holiday.
Bay Net
SMADC To Host A Farmer Open House In January
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is hosting an Open House for the farming community on January 23 from 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. at the SMADC office, 15045 Burnt Store Road, in Hughesville. Farmers and...
Baltimore Times
Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff
Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
Bay Net
Holiday Saturation Patrols Underway In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remind motorists not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday season. Sheriff’s Office deputies and Maryland State Police troopers are conducting saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout St. Mary’s...
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
Person selling iPad through Facebook Marketplace robbed at home in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The sale of an iPad ended with a robbery when the person who was supposed to be guying it whacked the seller in the head with a gun at the seller’s home. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the […]
Wbaltv.com
Freezing temps for Maryland for a couple more days
Meteorologist Tony Pann says today was one of the coldest Christmas Eves in Maryland ever as it only touched 20 degrees with a low this morning around 6 degrees. The cold conditions will stay with us for a couple more days, not as cold as today but with the wind chill it will still be dangerously cold, especially in the evenings. By Wednesday we will see temps begin to warm up to the mid 40's and we could see the 50's by next week for New Years.
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: The Christmas Tree Takes Me Back
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter comes from Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. “A Christmas tree depicts a wonderful journey into the past. As I decorated my tree memories filled my mind. First came the Angel I placed at the top. The Angel held a light in each hand that blinked on and off.
Bay Net
Haley Fridman Honored As Calvert County Telecommunicator Of The Year
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Haley Fridman, a dispatch trainee with the Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communications Division, was recently awarded the distinction of Telecommunicator of the Year for Calvert County by the Maryland Emergency Number Association (MENA), a chapter of the National Emergency Number Association. Fridman was...
