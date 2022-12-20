Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates; I-94 Open Border to Border
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened the remaining portions of Interstate 94. The No Travel Advisories remain in place due to near-zero visibility, icy road conditions, and scattered snow drifts. Motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions.
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
sciotopost.com
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
Energy companies give power overload prevention tips as temperatures prepare to drop
The temperatures are dropping, and heat is getting turned up, causing some concerns for Arkansans over power overload.
Power outages in Northeast Ohio amid winter storm: See the outage numbers in your county
CLEVELAND — A wicked winter storm with strong winds has caused power outages across Northeast Ohio. Summit, Erie and Lake counties are among the hardest-hit areas when it comes to those without electricity. Here are the current power outage numbers as listed by FirstEnergy's outage map (updated at 11...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
Kansas in state of emergency due to winter storm, governor signs executive order
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order in response to the winter storm settling across the state. Executive Order #22-09 will provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain […]
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Drivers To Stay Home, Shares Video Showing They Can’t See Anything
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the bone-chilling temperatures and howling winds didn’t make it an easy decision not to venture out Wednesday night in Wyoming, maybe this will. The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video showing just how hazardous the weather is. Visibility? None.
Dollar General stores introduce new sticker that all shoppers should make note of to save cash
DOLLAR General Stores have reportedly been overcharging customers - and now shoppers have a new way to confirm they're paying the right amount. Officials have ordered stickers to be placed on registers at affected stores, telling customers to double check their receipts. At least 28 Dollar General stores have been...
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
WDSU
Tips on what to do if you lose power during freezing weather
As Louisiana prepares for freezing temperatures, many may be considered about the possibility of losing power. Here are some tips provided by FEMA on what to do during a power outage:. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Do not use a...
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be parked on private property...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across the state to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
Do Not Leave These Items in Your Vehicle During Upcoming Louisiana Freeze
As the deep south prepares for a hard freezer by the end of this week and leading into the Christmas weekend, you should start to prepare for below-freezing temperatures now. If you plan on leaving your vehicle out in the elements on days when temperatures will struggle to get above the freezing point, you should consider removing a few items from your vehicle.
I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line
Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area. There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Comments / 0