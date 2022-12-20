ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

More visas for Afghans who helped U.S. included in spending bill

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03olAb_0jowZb5y00

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A provision to provide 4,000 more visas for Afghans who worked with the United States was included in a massive government spending bill unveiled on Monday, along with an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program until 2024.

SIVs are available to many Afghans who aided U.S. forces as interpreters and translators, as well as in other roles, and who fear reprisals by the Taliban, the Islamist militant group that swiftly seized the country when U.S. forces withdrew in August 2021.

But while thousands have come to the United States under the program, many thousands more remain in the country, delayed by a complicated vetting process that can move at a snail's pace. Advocates estimate there could be 60,000 left who worked with Americans during the 20-year occupation.

The program's inclusion in the omnibus means it will not expire next year, which was a risk after it was not extended in the annual National Defense Authorization Act passed this month.

Backers of the SIV program have pushed for its expansion for years, despite stiff opposition from opponents who insist an influx of Afghans could pose a security threat.

"This is about upholding the vow we made to the brave individuals who risked their lives and the safety of their families for the U.S. mission," Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a leader of the fight for the provision, said in a statement.

Another bill that would have let Afghans apply for permanent residence in the United States, the Afghan Adjustment Act, was not included in the omnibus. More than 70,000 were admitted to the United States after the U.S. withdrawal from their country, but only under "humanitarian parole," which means they must apply for asylum or risk deportation when their temporary status expires next year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tesla sends Shanghai boss and aides to jumpstart US output

SHANGHAI/SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) China chief Tom Zhu and a team of his reports has been brought in to troubleshoot production issues in the United States, fueling talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when Chief Executive Elon Musk has been distracted by Twitter.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine

Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support.
Reuters

U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian naval entities

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms

DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
Reuters

Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president

SANTIAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chile plans to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, President Gabriel Boric said late on Wednesday, which could make the Andean country one of only a handful to have an embassy-level office in the territories that are contested with Israel.
Reuters

Reuters

670K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy