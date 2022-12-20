ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field

By FREIDA FRISARO
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vT1LR_0jowA9Tw00

The Tampa Bay Rays will split their spring training between the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee and Tropicana Field because their own facility on Florida's Gulf Coast was damaged by Hurricane Ian, the team said Tuesday.

The Rays announced earlier this month that they would not be able to host spring training at their facility in Port Charlotte because repairs to their complex could not be made in time for spring training. The Rays have trained in Port Charlotte, which is about 90 minutes south of St. Petersburg, since 2009.

Ian, a powerful Category 4 storm, struck southwest Florida's Gulf Coast in late September.

The Atlanta Braves did spring training at the Disney complex for 21 years before relocating in 2019 to CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, which is also on Florida's Gulf Coast.

“We are thankful for Disney’s willingness and ability to accommodate our unexpected Spring Training needs,” Rays team president Matt Silverman said in a statement. “ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will provide our players and coaches with first-class facilities for their annual ramp up to the season.”

The agreement allows the team's major and minor league players to begin workouts at the complex in early February. They will then move their major league operations to St. Petersburg, while minor league workouts and games will continue at the stadium on Disney's property.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Major League Baseball back to Walt Disney World Resort,” Disney Sports Vice President Faron Kelley said in a news release. “We’re always looking for top tier events, like the Rays’ Spring Training for our guests to enjoy at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.”

The Rays have played three regular season games at the Disney facility, winning all three against the Texas Rangers in 2007. The next year, the Rays swept the Toronto Blue Jays, improving their record to 6-0 at the ballpark.

The Rays said earlier this month that the team and Port Charlotte officials intend to develop a restoration plan for the Charlotte Sports Park.

“We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there. The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts,” the team said then in a statement.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge makes Yankees permanent home, but only after 'tough' free agency

NEW YORK — "Welcome Home Aaron Judge." That phrase, tattooed on the centerfield Jumbotron at Yankee Stadium on a frigid morning in New York City, felt like a pointed, intentional choice of words. That this crowded, jumbled, beautiful mess of a city, and not the rolling green and yellow hills of Northern California, could be considered Judge’s "home" must have felt impossible to the 31-year-old slugger when he debuted here back in 2016.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
119K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy