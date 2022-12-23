Major winter storm snarls holiday travel, ushers in bitter cold for Christmas

A massive winter storm created treacherous travel conditions and knocked out power to thousands across the Tri-State area on Friday.

Flash flooding and coastal flooding impacted many areas during the morning hours.

Extreme high tides and strong winds disrupted Staten Island Ferry service while flooding caused delays for NJ Transit riders at the Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey.

The Long Beach Branch on the LIRR suspended service in both directions between Long Beach and Penn Station due to weather-related signal trouble.

Roads also became impassable in some places.

Localized flooding was reported before dawn on numerous area roadways, including the FDR Drive on Manhattan's East Side.

Highway crews across the region prepared for a massive salting effort to keep streets passable after temperatures were forecast to plunge dramatically Friday afternoon.

In New York City, DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch told Eyewitness News the city planned to begin treating roads in earnest at 8 a.m. and continue through the day.

"Our department is going to be out in full force today, salting every street in this city," Tisch said. "We have our full fleet of 700 salt spreaders and dozens of bike lane machines out and dispatched in every part of the city."

DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch discusses how the city plans to keep streets passable through the storm.

The MTA announced all of its bridges and tunnels will ban empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks through 8 p.m. Friday.

Some schools in north NJ have already been closed and over 2,000 power outages have been reported. Johny Fernandez has details.

Wind gusting to more than 60 mph knocked out power to thousands. 100,000 outages were reported in Connecticut.

Hundreds of utility and tree crews were deployed, but the high winds hampered them.

People hoping to get to their destination by air are facing delays and cancelations.

As of 8:10 am there were 3,291 flight cancellations and climbing. Southwest is leading the cancellations with 18% or 747 flight cancellations for the day. Alaska Airlines has cancelled 34% of its flights.

The airports with the biggest impact on Friday morning: LaGuardia, Seattle, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, and Boston.

Thousands will be impacted with cancellations or delays on what was supposed to be one of the busiest days of the year. Airlines sold roughly 90-95% of their available seats and there is little room for reaccomodation.

Check your flight status by visiting the appropriate airport website:

FedEx and UPS warned that customers could see delays on Christmas deliveries due to the weather's impact on major shipping hubs.

If your travel ends up being impacted, here's some advice to help navigate the system when flights are delayed or canceled whether by staff shortages, weather or other issues.

Here are some tips how to make sure you don't lose track of your luggage amid the travel crush.

Travelers at LaGuardia Airport appear to be heeding the warnings about impending storms. Derick Waller reports.

In the latest edition of 'Weather Or Not,' Lee Goldberg talks about what we can expect this winter.

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app

Submit Weather Photos and Videos