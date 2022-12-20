ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list

ABCNY
 4 days ago

This year's roster of the worst landlords in New York City was released Tuesday.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was joined by a coalition of tenants, elected officials and housing advocates as he announced his 4th annual catalog of the city's 100 most negligent landlords.

As in past years, Williams called out the city itself, saying the New York City Housing Authority tops the list as the overall worst landlord with 673,990 open work orders at NYCHA buildings, an increase of 73,510 over last year.

The city was joined on the Worst Landlord Watchlist by these top private offenders:

  • Jonathan Santana

  • Brian Ritter

  • David Tennenbaum

  • Sima Abdavies

  • Jacob Bistricer

    • Inclusion on Williams' annual list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions at their properties."

    The public advocate said the 100 landlords on this year's list have accumulated more than 69,000 total violations, a 30% increase over last year, and more than in any previous year.

    And it's happening as rents across the city have skyrocketed, Williams said.

    Comments / 12

    Aretha Claybrooks
    4d ago

    sure is I'm stuck living on the fifth floor where the elevator is always broken my transfer was put in February of last year I'm handicap so u would think soundview housing in the bronx would move faster...

    Reply
    4
     

