Akron, OH

NE Ohio shelters, warming centers open for bitter cold

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

(WJW) — After a winter storm hit Friday with 60 mph winds and wind chills –20°F, the bitter cold has settled across Northeast Ohio.

The following warming centers are open for anyone needing shelter:

AKRON

Summit Lake Community Center – 380 W. Crosier Street

Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26

8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

All other community centers will be closed for the holiday weekend.

Akron Emergency Overnight Shelter – 111 East Voris Street

Friday, Dec. 23 – Tuesday, Dec. 27

7 p.m. – 8 a.m.

“The forecast is calling for a significant drop in temperatures for the holiday weekend and we want to offer folks a place to go who may not have anywhere else to warm up for the holiday,” said Akron Mayor Horrigan. “Understanding that many public spaces may be closed for Christmas, we’ve opened up a center close to the emergency overnight shelter so residents can get out of the cold and enjoy some comfort and holiday spirit for the weekend.”c

CANTON

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center – 1400 Sherrick Road SE

Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.

CLEVELAND

City recreation centers will have extended hours to serve as warming centers for residents seeking shelter from the storm.

The city is not offering transportation to the shelters, officials said Wednesday. Those who need assistance can call the city’s helpline by dialing 311.

Here are the warming centers’ hours and locations:

Monday, Dec. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 3155 Martin Luther King Drive

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 6301 Lorain Ave.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Cleveland Michael Zone Recreation Center
6301 Lorain Ave.
Cleveland, Ohio 44102

Zelma George Recreation Center
3155 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Cleveland, Ohio 44104

Collinwood Recreation Center
16300 Lake Shore Blvd.
Cleveland, Ohio 44110

Sterling Recreation Center
1380 East 32nd Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Hours of operation:

Monday, Dec. 26: Michael Zone and Zelma George open from 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

HURON COUNTY

God’s Caring Heart Huron County: Emergency Warming Center for anyone in need during the winter months and shelter for any emergency. 208 West Main Street, Bellevue
567-267-0485.

LAKE COUNTY

Due to the projected negative wind chill CODE BLUE Warming Center will be activated on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, and will continue through Dec. 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. Please contact 211 for updates about times and locations of transportation that has been arranged. On Saturday, Dec. 24, an early 4:30 p.m. transportation pick-up has been arranged from St. James Episcopal Church to the CODE BLUE Warming Center.

LORAIN COUNTY

Neighborhood Alliance President and CEO Alicia Foss said they are monitoring the weather situation and will be ready to step in with the Haven Center Shelter ready at 1536 E. 30th St. in Lorain.

On Friday, Lorain High School was opened as a warming center, due to the ongoing power outage in the city. The school opened at 3:30 p.m. to anyone without power or heat or who are in need of warmth. The school will remain open indefinitely. Pets are welcome, but must be caged.

In Elyria, the Salvation Army, 716 Broad St., was scheduled to open as a warming center at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Portage County will welcome those in need of shelter against the bitter cold this holiday weekend. The warming center is at the Haven of Portage County located at 2645 State Route 59 in Ravenna.
Dec. 26: 24 hours
Dec. 27: 24 hours

RAVENNA

The Haven of Portage County – 2645 State Route 59

Thursday 12/22 6 p.m. – Wednesday 12/28

RICHLAND COUNTY

The Mansfield Salvation Army will open a warming center when the temperatures drop to 20 degrees and colder for anyone who may be living without heat, including individuals who are homeless.

SANDUSKY

New Jerusalem Baptist Church – 1920 Eddy Henry Way

Friday 12/23 – Monday 12/26

6 p.m. – 7 a.m.

STARK COUNTY

Due to the weather forecast for this weekend, the following warming centers will be open starting Dec. 22.

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center, located at 1400 Sherrick Road SE
330-489-3350

Guests must enter through the West door. Masks are available on site if needed. Cots and blankets will be available.

Hours of operation:

Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. – Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Continuing through Monday, Dec. 26, Summit Lake Community Center (380 W. Crosier St.) will be open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. to serve as a Warming Center for those residents who are in need. All other community centers will be closed for the holiday weekend. The Emergency Overnight Shelter located at 111 East Voris St. will be open until Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY

The Severe Weather Shelter will be open all nights between Dec. 19 and Jan. 4. The shelter will open at 6 p.m. each night and will close at 8 a.m. the following morning. The shelter is open to anyone needing to escape the elements.

Guests arriving at the shelter are asked to use the Family Life Center door of the Salvation Army which faces Ohio Street. Guests are asked to arrive by 10 p.m. The meal is served at 6:30 p.m. each evening when the shelter is open.

WESTLAKE

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry

