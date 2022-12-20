As I have shared with you here many times before, I don’t really think of myself as older, at least not yet. Sometimes I have to remind someone of this, like maybe a young man at the checkout counter with a slight attitude and really cute hair. I know I have boots and shotgun shells older than this person, so I try to take it easy on them, I really do. They haven’t lived anyway near as long as I have, I am plenty old enough to be their grandfather, and I don’t like being the one to tell them about an old axiom on respecting their elders. O well, if somebody has to do it, I will.

