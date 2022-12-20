ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Borst
4d ago

People got screwed all the way around but none of them will see any of that money government and lawyers are the one that will get rich.

Kathy Whiten
5d ago

the also steal from your savings and retirement accounts to...i left them for good .all the bull they tell you when you ask why there was monthly fees coming out of your retirement account...sux

Jessica Ramsey
4d ago

I had to change banks. WF kept charging me overdraft fees when there was money in my account. so many phone calls to get overdrafts returned. the math wasn't mathing.. -balance was less than the total of overdraft fees..

Related
The Week

Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for mismanaging customer funds

Banking giant Wells Fargo was ordered by federal agencies on Tuesday to pay $3.7 billion for allegedly mismanaging millions of auto loans, mortgages, and deposit accounts.  The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a statement that Wells Fargo will pay $2 billion in repayments to consumers, and also slapped the company with a $1.7 billion fine for violating consumer protections.  According to the CFPB, Wells Fargo had been charging its consumers using a variety of illegal financial tactics, including assessing illegal fees and interest charges on loans and mortgages, wrongfully having customers' cars repossessed, and misapplying various payments on loans.  "The bank's illegal conduct...
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Blogging Big Blue

IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported

People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
ValueWalk

What Percentage Of Retirees Have A Million Dollars?

Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not a huge percentage of retirees end up having that much money.
