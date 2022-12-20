Read full article on original website
Leon Borst
4d ago
People got screwed all the way around but none of them will see any of that money government and lawyers are the one that will get rich.
21
Kathy Whiten
5d ago
the also steal from your savings and retirement accounts to...i left them for good .all the bull they tell you when you ask why there was monthly fees coming out of your retirement account...sux
16
Jessica Ramsey
4d ago
I had to change banks. WF kept charging me overdraft fees when there was money in my account. so many phone calls to get overdrafts returned. the math wasn't mathing.. -balance was less than the total of overdraft fees..
11
CNBC
Some Wells Fargo customers have already received their share of the $2 billion misconduct settlement. Here's what you need to know
Wells Fargo also agreed to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, which marks the largest fine ever doled out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. $1.3 billion of the $2 billion in consumer redress already has reached 11 million accounts, according to the CFPB. If you are among the customers...
Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for mismanaging customer funds
Banking giant Wells Fargo was ordered by federal agencies on Tuesday to pay $3.7 billion for allegedly mismanaging millions of auto loans, mortgages, and deposit accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a statement that Wells Fargo will pay $2 billion in repayments to consumers, and also slapped the company with a $1.7 billion fine for violating consumer protections. According to the CFPB, Wells Fargo had been charging its consumers using a variety of illegal financial tactics, including assessing illegal fees and interest charges on loans and mortgages, wrongfully having customers' cars repossessed, and misapplying various payments on loans. "The bank's illegal conduct...
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3.7B to settle charges of illegal activity
Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed consumers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applied overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts.
If You Invested $5,000 in Wells Fargo in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Wells Fargo's stock has been on a wild ride since the Great Recession.
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
CNET
T-Mobile's $350 Million Settlement: How to Claim Your Share Before It's Too Late
T-Mobile customers, both past and present, may be eligible for part of the carrier's mammoth $350 million class action settlement to resolve claims that T-Mobile's negligence was to blame for a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of people's addresses, PINs and other personal information. The carrier hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing....
Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive within next 11 days for millions
Residents of California can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief from inflation.
Prepare for a recession unlike any other, according to BlackRock, because "what worked in the past won't work now."
According to BlackRock, the global economy has entered a time of increased volatility and prior investing strategies would no longer be effective. The money manager believes that although a recession is coming, central banks won't be able to help markets by relaxing monetary policy this time.
Social Security update: Direct payments worth $1,631 to be sent out to millions in 14 days
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to get their monthly retirement payments, worth an average of $1,631 per check, in only 14 days.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Student Loan Forgiveness: There’s a Way To Cancel Your Debt Within 2 Weeks
The White House continues to encourage qualified borrowers to submit debt relief claims even while legal objections to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt are being heard in courts. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the temporary order does...
One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says
LedgerX is preparing to make $175 million available to FTX's bankruptcy proceedings, sources told Bloomberg. The company is one of the few solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The money was set aside for a bid to garner regulatory approval to clear derivatives trading. One of the only solvent...
IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported
People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score
New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score: By Clarence Walker. New Credit Scoring Model For Rent Payments, Utilities and Cell Phone BillsPhoto byFree Image: Pabitra Kaity: Pixabay.
Over 23,000 student-loan borrowers might soon receive a check in the mail after 5 debt relief companies were accused of charging them unnecessary fees
The CFPB accused five companies that provide student-debt relief services of unlawfully collecting fees. Impacted borrowers will soon be compensated.
ValueWalk
What Percentage Of Retirees Have A Million Dollars?
Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not a huge percentage of retirees end up having that much money.
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion in CFPB settlement for allegedly harming consumers
Wells Fargo on Tuesday said it's agreed to pay $3.7 billion in a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over accusations that it charged consumers illegal fees tied to auto loans and mortgages. Why it matters: The deal casts a fresh spotlight on a turbulent period for Wells Fargo...
