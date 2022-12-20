ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

More pain for online retailer THG as top insurer reduces cover

By Alex Lawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ijlf8_0joqPHzk00
Matt Moulding, founder and CEO of THG. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

The troubled online beauty retailer THG faces more pain after a leading credit insurer reduced cover to its suppliers.

The Guardian can reveal that Allianz Trade, one of the UK’s largest credit insurers, cut back cover for suppliers to the beauty-to-nutrition retailer, formerly known as the Hut Group, in recent weeks.

Credit insurers have reportedly cut cover to a series of retailers this year, including Asos, AO World and Ted Baker, amid a sell-off in shares of tech and online retail stocks. Investors are concerned about current economic conditions, including the impact of a potential global recession and rising interest rates on consumer spending.

Credit insurance is used to protect suppliers against the risk of a retailer going bust between the point of accepting an order and payment being made. Suppliers typically ask for upfront payment if cover is not available, which may put a squeeze on the retailer’s cashflow.

Last month Allianz Trade lowered its cover for Boohoo group’s suppliers, according to trade publication Drapers. Meanwhile online furniture retailer Made.com collapsed into administration in November.

It is understood Allianz informed THG’s suppliers of its decision in recent weeks, although it continues to provide cover for them, alongside other credit insurers. Sources close to THG said the reduction in cover was “small” compared with its overall level of credit insurance, reflecting cover that was unused by suppliers and has no bearing on THG’s financial position.

The reduction is the latest headache for the THG founder and chief executive, Matt Moulding, who has seen the value of the Manchester-based e-commerce group plunge.

THG’s float was the largest initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange for seven years when it floated in September 2020, worth more than £5bn. But the stock has fallen 93% since to just 53p, valuing the company at £667m.

Investors have been spooked by governance concerns and questions over the value of its Ingenuity technology division.

The Japanese tech investor SoftBank terminated an agreement that would have allowed it to buy a fifth of the division for $1.6bn (£1.3bn), and in October dumped its entire stake in THG , amounting to a £450m loss on its investment. It sold the stake to Moulding and the Qatar Investment Authority.

In September, THG’s stock nosedived after it cut full-year sales and profit expectations, saying it was prioritising its “loyal customer base over maximising near-term gross margins”.

THG signed an “incremental” £156m banking facility “on highly attractive terms” in October and has about £500m of cash on hand in total.

In its most recent trading update, THG said revenues had risen to £518.6m in the third quarter of the year, up by 2.1% on the same period a year earlier.

The Hut Group was founded by Moulding in 2004, originally selling CDs and DVDs for other retailers. It owns a string of direct-to-consumer retail sites including sports nutrition brand Myprotein and specialist beauty retailer Lookfantastic.

The entrepreneur has said he should not have listed THG in London and the experience “has just sucked from start to finish” .

Moulding has accused “aggressive” short-sellers of driving down the share price of the company. Bets against it peaked at 4.3% of the stock in October, and now 2.6% of shares are out on loan to companies predicting the share price will fall further. Short-sellers in THG include the US fund Citadel and Marshall Wace, the hedge fund co-founded by Sir Paul Marshall.

Earlier this year, former ITV boss Charles Allen was appointed chair of THG after Moulding was criticised over the power he wielded as executive chair.

A series of bidders then flirted with a takeover of the retailer. Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management decided against making a formal offer for the company after considering a £2bn takeover.

The property tycoon Nick Candy, who was involved in a bid for Chelsea FC this year , also considered making a bid .

THG and Allianz Trade declined to comment.

• This article was amended on 20 December 2022 to remove reference to THG cashflow being “under pressure”. While a reduction in insurance cover can affect a company’s cashflow, the article did not intend to suggest THG would be in serious financial difficulty because of it. As the article reports, sources close to THG say the insurance change has no bearing on THG’s financial position.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Boxing Day sales: how UK shoppers can get the best deals

Retail experts are predicting “big discounts for savvy consumers” in the Boxing Day sales as stores slash the price of unsold winter clothing, homewares and gadgets after the cost of living crisis, strikes and snow marred the all-important Christmas trading period for the high street. In recent years...
The Guardian

Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety

The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
The Guardian

Thom Bell: the musical maverick who shaped Philly soul

Thom Bell, along with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, was part of the holy trinity of Philly soul – the lustrous, aspirational sound that bossed the US R&B charts between the peaks of Motown in the 60s and disco in the late 70s. Bell was a supremely confident, classically trained songwriter and arranger who introduced the celeste, the french horn and the harpsichord to soul music. The results were classicssuch as Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) for the Delfonics, Back Stabbers for the O’Jays and You Make Me Feel Brand New by the Stylistics.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy