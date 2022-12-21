ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Alert: One more quiet day before the winter storm

By Laura Bannon, Albert Ramon, Ed Curran
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0Ys4_0jopNJyb00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Preliminary snow total forecasts for Thursday-Friday 03:28

CHICAGO (CBS) --It's time to prepare as dangerous conditions arrive ahead of Christmas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties; from noon Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake, and Will counties; and from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Porter, Jasper, and Newton counties in northwest Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22w2Pt_0jopNJyb00
CBS

Those watches are expected to be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings or Blizzard Warnings as the storm approaches.

Before the storm, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly for Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9xyE_0jopNJyb00

A winter storm arrives Thursday with increasing snow showers in the morning, then widespread snow in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will create blowing snow, reducing visibility and possibly creating blizzard-like conditions.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon reported the latest high-resolution model at 10 p.m. Tuesday showed increasing snow showers beginning at 6 a.m. that will be widespread by midday – and heavy for the afternoon and evening commute.

The snow showers will continue through mid-evening.

Totals are now expected to top out at just 4 to 6 inches for areas west to Chicago, but 6 to 8 inches for the city and around the southern rim of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana. Porter and most of LaPorte counties in Indiana could see 8 to 12 inches, while northern LaPorte County into southwest Michigan could see a foot or more.

The American Model places totals for the city slightly higher at 7 to 9 inches.

Meanwhile, temperatures will reach the low 30s by Thursday late morning, then fall drastically to the single digits by Thursday evening. Feels like temperatures will be below zero by the early evening.

Blowing and drifting snow continues Thursday night, producing dangerous travel conditions. Although new accumulation of snow may be minimal on Friday, gusty winds will continue to produce blowing and drifting through Friday night.

CBS

Highs on Friday will be in the single digits, with wind chills -15 to -30 degrees. Lingering snow showers will be possible through Friday night with lows just below zero degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRnCD_0jopNJyb00

A big temperature drop is expected Thursday evening. By Friday, temperatures will drop from near 30 degrees to likely single digits with below-zero wind chills. Wind chills will likely be well below zero on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, possibly as low as 25 below zero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfqX0_0jopNJyb00

Single digits continue this weekend with wind chills -10 to -20 degrees on Christmas Eve and -5 to -15 degrees for Christmas Day.

Stay tuned for updates over the next 24 hours for this part of the forecast to be adjusted as new data comes into the CBS 2 Weather Center.

Timeline:

-Thursday morning: Scattered, mainly light snow showers.

-Thursday afternoon to evening: Steadier snow starting earlier and becoming more widespread by mid-afternoon. Travel becomes more difficult as the evening goes on.

-Thursday night to Friday morning: Wind-blown snow, with winds gusting to near 50 mph. Hazardous travel.

-Friday afternoon/night: Not a lot of new snow, but gusts keep blowing and drifting around from what's on the ground.

-Weekend: Snow tapers off by Friday night, but it will be dangerously cold with wind chills as cold as -20 to -25 degs Friday through Sunday. Blowing and drifting continues.

Hazards:

-Travel impacts starting Thursday afternoon into Friday evening.

-Power outages possible due to near 50mph gusts.

-Dangerously cold with wind chills -20° to -25 ° starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Stay tuned for updates over the next 24 hours for this part of the forecast to be adjusted as new data comes into the CBS 2 Weather Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Blowing snow, negative wind chills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today,  Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills  -5 to -15.  Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings continue, but many expire this morning. They may be replaced with various Wind Chill advisories or other warnings.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

How are Chicagoans handling the big chill?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the suburbs to the city, we're seeing how folks are handling the big chill, with temperatures below zero, and wind chills as cold as -40 overnight.We spoke with some people on their Friday commute at the Belmont station on the Red Line, as temperatures lingered around -6.JT Phillis said it's the coldest Christmastime he's experienced in 20 years."I've been in Chicago like 20-plus years, and this is the coldest I think it's ever been," he said. "Bundling up. I've got three layers on top and bottom. So I'm just going to try and stay warm that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago expert details how extremely cold weather affects us

CHICAGO (CBS) – From city workers to homeowners digging out, some don't have an option when it comes to not being outdoors.With the extreme cold, experts are issuing extreme warnings, urging those to take all safety precautions during the extreme cold. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to experts on what those outside need to know.Frostbite, hypothermia, even a heart attack – those are some of the many dangers lurking when the temperature dips this low. And it's why experts are raising the red flag, especially if you are going to be out in the elements over the next couple of...
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Video: Winter storm arrives in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (December 22, 2022) – Thursday started out almost spring-like in Lansing, with temperatures in the 30s. But a Winter Storm Warning had been issued by the National Weather Service, beginning at noon and extending all the way to Saturday morning, December 24. Weather forecasts for Thursday turned out to be largely correct, as The Lansing Journal documented in video reports throughout the day:
LANSING, IL
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Winter Storm: timing, snow amounts, and other hazards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first major winter storm of the season is bearing down on the Chicago area, with the first snow arriving in Chicagoland by Thursday morning, strong winds blowing in by the afternoon, and temperatures plunging to the single digits by Thursday night, and the bitter cold staying through Christmas.SNOW TIMING AND AMOUNTSThe snow makes it to the far western suburbs (De Kalb County, etc.) by 9 a.m. Thursday, and gets to the city of  Chicago by noon and to northwest Indiana counties by early afternoon. Snow totals are expected to reach 2 to 7 inches for the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning begins Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter storm warning for Chicago goes into effect Thursday at noon. Widespread snow develops Thursday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve) for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties; from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kankakee, and Will counties; and from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. A blizzard warning has been issue for Porter County, Indiana, from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Naperville shoppers rush to beat the worst of the winter storm

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A blanket of snow didn't keep holiday shoppers from heading out in Naperville on Thursday ahead of the worst of the pre-Christmas winter storm.Naperville officials said road crews were out from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to treat the roads and make sure streets were clear.  CBS 2's Sara Machi talked to people about their plans to get in the stores before strong winds and bitter cold make for even more treacherous conditions.People weren't exactly happy to be shopping in this weather, but wanted to plan ahead for what's still to come.Shoppers were keeping their heads...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm watch is in effect with dangerous conditions ahead. Conditions are expected deteriorate quickly throughout the day Thursday as snow develops. Snow began to ramp up by the mid- to late-morning, and will become widespread by the afternoon.   The building strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous conditions travelers.  Snow totals can range from 2" to 4" with higher amounts of snow in Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana due to lake enhancement. Temperatures continue to fall drastically to the single digits by late afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be below zero by...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
136K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy