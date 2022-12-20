ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Transfer Portal Quarterback Tracker

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6QJT_0jolMZxA00

Track Ole Miss football's pursuit of a college quarterback prospect in one place

It's never too early to look ahead to the 2023 college football season, especially at quarterback, under Lane Kiffin.

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach has been among the best in the country offensively since arriving in Oxford back in 2020, even with different passers at the helm at the game's most important position.

After the 2022 season came to a close, considerable turnover in the room followed behind starter Jaxson Dart. Former blue-chip addition Luke Altmyer hit the NCAA transfer portal and the program's verbal commitment in the recruiting class of 2023, Marcel Reed, flipped his pledge to Texas A&M just before the Early Signing Period opened up on December 21.

It likely means the Rebels will once again recruit the portal, much like it did last offseason with Dart , with the depth and future of the QB room in mind.

The Grove Report will filter QB-specific portal updates in one spot (for all other positions, check out this tracker ).

DECEMBER 20

1. Could Florida become a player for Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall? One report says yes . McCall has two years of eligibility remaining and projects as one of the most efficient passers in the country. He also possesses dual-threat qualities that shine in an offensive attack like Kiffin's.

2. While Ole Miss could court a bevy of options in the portal, late class of 2022 addition and Florida High School state champion Davin Wydner let his followers know not to count him out or sleep on him in the battle to back up Dart this offseason. He was the state of Florida's Class 4A Player of the Year in 2021.

3. NC State's Devin Leary will be heading to the Kentucky Wildcats out of the transfer portal.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

Related
localmemphis.com

Former Ole Miss DT showing Memphis-area linemen how it's done

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One former Ole Miss defensive tackle hopes to make the Memphis area a recruiting hot spot for the position group. "Playing in the trenches man is an art," Herbert Moore said, who played for the Rebels from 2013-17. "It's not just something you do." Moore teaches...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments

Lane Kiffin will not miss out on the chance to taunt Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher when it comes to recruiting and NIL matters. Fisher recently offered comments about recruiting and the transfer portal, calling it an “absolute joke” and decrying “so much tampering” in the portal. These comments struck some as hypocritical, as Fisher... The post Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

13 NEMCC players signed with universities

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Thirteen Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) football players signed with four-year schools on Wednesday. Kylan Garrett - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Javian Gipson-Holmes - East Central University. Bryce Harley - University of West Alabama. DJ King - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Willie Latham III - Mississippi...
BOONEVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Guy Fieri says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Utilities Announces Rolling Blackouts in Oxford, Mississippi on Christmas Eve

Oxford, Mississippi Utilities announced Saturday, December 24, 2022, for customers to expect rolling blackouts every hour for fifteen minutes. The local community-owned power company is being directed by the Tennessee Valley Authority to initiate the blackouts on Christmas Eve due to the current load on the power grid caused by extreme weather in the last few days.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions

BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
BYHALIA, MS
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.

DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile

A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Speeding Leads to Felony DUI Arrest

A Lafayette County man faces a felony DUI charge. On Monday, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle on Pat Patterson Parkway for speeding. After investigation, Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County was arrested for DUI 4th, which is a felony, after discovering that Cannon has three prior DUI convictions.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy