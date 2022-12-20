Strike news – live: A&E patients turned away as paramedics walk out amid critical incidents

Hospitals in the West Midlands have said A&E patients are being turned away as emergency departments in Worcestershire and Redditch health system declared a critical incident.

Declaring a critical incident means that trusts can focus their resources on patients most in need and highlights just how much pressure services are under.

Emergency and urgent care services across the country have experienced the highest levels of demand and delays ever seen over the last 48 hours.

It comes as eight of England ’s 10 ambulance services declared critical incidents as NHS services around the country face “unprecedented” pressure, ahead of planned strike action by thousands of paramedics .

Nurses are on strike for a second day on Tuesday, while paramedics are set to walkout on Wednesday.

North East Ambulance Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, East of England Ambulance Service, South Central Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have all moved to the status as staff work to respond to calls.