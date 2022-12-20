Councilman Erik Blottcher's office, home vandalized with hate speech

Councilman Bottcher's office vandalized with hate speech 00:41

NEW YORK - New York City Councilman Erik Blottcher says vandals wrote hateful messages outside his office and home.

The councilman says he has been targeted over his support for drag queen story hours at public libraries.

"We're not going to be cowed, we're not going to be intimidated. I am more resolved than ever to stand up against this kind of hate and ignorance," Blottcher told CBS2.

The NYPD said two women were arrested after somehow getting into Blottcher's building.

Police said 44-year-old Erica Sanchez, from the Bronx, and 27-year-old Anna Morgan, of Queens, were charged with criminal trespassing.

Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that the incident was "completely outrageous," adding "these cowardly bigots have no place here."