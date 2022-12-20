Parents Are Confessing What They've Learned After Having Kids, And They Really Did Not Hold Back

"It's okay if you don't post a monthly picture of your baby.

It's okay if you don't let your four-year-old help you bake cookies every time you get the flour out.

It's okay if you don't throw your six-year-old an over-the-top Pinterest-worthy birthday party that costs as much as a down payment on a car.

It's okay if you don't have perfect coordinating outfits for your family picture.

I could go on and on. My main point is please don't beat yourself up when you see other moms' social media pictures and assume they've got their shit together. They struggle too. They're just not posting the pics of all-nighters with a sick kiddo, spit-up on their shoulders, tantrums of their three-year-old in a store, and all the messy moments."

— ivocat