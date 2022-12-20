ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Funny Christmas Tweets To Put You In The Holiday Mood

By Morgan Murrell
 5 days ago

Happy holidays, everyone! We hope these Christmas tweets put a smile on your face!

NBC

1.

We don’t have a christmas tree so we use danny devito

@panoparker 07:30 PM - 18 Dec 2022

2.

Kitty's first Christmas..🐈🐾🎄😅

@Yoda4ever 01:03 PM - 18 Dec 2022

3.

all i want this Christmas

@SpookyGothLoser 02:30 AM - 11 Dec 2022

4.

Police dog gets a Christmas toy..Just pure happiness.. 😊

@buitengebieden 06:16 PM - 14 Dec 2022

5.

I suck at Christmas shopping I’ll be like “ooooh this is so cute… for me“ 🤭

@nanisxo 08:08 PM - 16 Dec 2022

6.

Rudolph running late for Christmas.. 😂

@buitengebieden 08:21 AM - 17 Dec 2022

7.

Christmas literally 10 days away and the only thing i got is the thought that counts. 😭

@akthegemini 03:45 PM - 15 Dec 2022

8.

I saw a girl on tiktok say that she didn’t buy anyone presents this year but instead just bought herself all the things she wanted and— that makes so much more sense

@_goldraven 10:30 PM - 12 Dec 2022

9.

My mama sends text like. "I’m going home on Tuesday 🕊️”When I ask why she use that emoji she said "It’s for Christmas” 😩 Girl, no it is not

@ChiefICandy 01:38 PM - 16 Dec 2022

10.

19 years ago today, ashton kutcher punk'd beyoncé by making her destroy a christmas tree at a kid's fundraiser

@notgwendalupe 04:15 PM - 01 Dec 2022

11.

Such a cute ornament! 🤣🎄😺#Cats #ChristmasTree

@ColeTheBlackCat 01:55 PM - 11 Dec 2022

12.

dog: [brings sticks inside]me: no that belongs outsideme, at Christmas time: [brings entire tree inside]dog: what the actual shit is this

@dadmann_walking 07:04 PM - 25 Nov 2022

13.

how tight my christmas budget is this year.

@highoffness 02:57 AM - 11 Nov 2022

14.

ur really gonna act like that? when santa claus is literally coming to town

@whotfisjovana 01:12 AM - 15 Dec 2022

15.

The other reindeer describing Rudolph

@DaveMcNamee3000 07:08 PM - 02 Dec 2022

16.

my husband was trying to talk about Shrek but he couldn’t remember Shrek’s name (Shrek) so he called him “summertime grinch”

@blaireerskine 05:11 PM - 15 Apr 2022

17.

Adulting is asking for bills to be paid as a Christmas gift 😭

@Jameca2011 04:05 AM - 10 Dec 2022

18.

I’m fully a Grinch sympathizer. That entire town bullied him literally his entire life!! He was in his villain era for good reason!

@witti_indi 03:11 AM - 07 Dec 2022

19.

How much does it cost for Santa to park his sleigh??? NOTHING. It’s on the house

@iamMandyV 08:37 PM - 05 Dec 2022

20.

This is how the deers be walking in the stop motion Rudolph https://t.co/YUuWBhwwHf

@CLOWNSKISS 02:24 AM - 20 Oct 2022

21.

he’s making a list? and he’s checking it twice? santa claus is neurodivergent confirmed

@taylorgarron 08:24 PM - 27 Nov 2022

22.

You’ve heard of Elf on a Shelf but…

@thehouseofpod 06:39 PM - 16 Oct 2022

23.

working on the day before a holiday

@gabebergado 03:08 PM - 23 Nov 2022

24.

When all those pending transactions from over the holiday hit on Tuesday morning

@Phil_Lewis_ 01:53 PM - 04 Jul 2022

25.

on my Rudolph shit today (red nose, widely regarded as inadequate by my peers)

@hannahlouisef 01:50 PM - 08 Dec 2022

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

