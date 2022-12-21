ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Change brothel laws to keep sex workers safe, top police officer urges government

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUWPc_0jogi7Hq00

The government must review prostitution laws to ensure sex workers can work together on the same premises to remain safe, a senior police officer has said.

Dan Vajzovic, the National Police Chief Council’s lead for prostitution and sex work , told The Independent he is working alongside government officials to reassess brothel keeping legislation.

Politicians and campaigners said this marks a “milestone moment” as well as a change in approach from the police – arguing overhauling the law could save women’s lives.

Brothel keeping laws make it illegal for more than one sex worker to operate from premises despite the fact this is something many in the industry do to keep safe.

The legislation dates back almost seven decades to the 1956 Sexual Offences Act which made brothel keeping a crime for the first time – with the law amended in 2003 to increase the maximum prison sentence from six months to seven years.

Mr Vajzovic, Bedfordshire Police’s temporary deputy chief constable, said present laws mean brothel keeping is an offence even if it is done to “improve their safety”.

He told The Independent : “My view on that is I don’t think that is helpful. I am working with government officials to see if we can have a review of that particular bit of the legislation.”

The former assistant chief constable said he had “asked for a review of the legislation to better enable the police to focus our resources on protecting sex workers and tackling those who are controlling or exploiting”.

Christine Jardine , a Scottish Liberal Democrat politician, told The Independent the police officer’s “intervention is welcome and a step in the right direction”.

The MP for Edinburgh West said she is calling for decriminalisation as well as a national debate in parliament on the “form this takes” as she demanded a “proper strategy” from the government on the issue.

The politician, who is the Lib Dem spokesperson for women and equalities, added: “You can’t just say we are going to decriminalise it, you have to look at how you do with that and how you protect women who will still be vulnerable.”

While it is not illegal for individuals to buy or sell sex in the UK, soliciting, working on the street, sex workers banding together as a group and prostitutes advertising themselves are illegal.

Commenting on the police officer’s remarks, Nadia Whittome , Labour MP for Nottingham East, told The Independent : “Right now, too many sex workers work alone for fear of prosecution, increasing the risks they face.

“Changing the law on brothel keeping so that sex workers could work from the same premise would be an important step in the right direction.

One woman had a man threaten to throw her out the window. The other was held up by her neck and pinned up against the wall. Both women were horrendously shaken and traumatised.

Niki Adams

“Other laws aimed at sex work – such as soliciting – should also be repealed, to improve sex workers’ rights, safety and ability to leave the sex industry if they choose. Alongside decriminalisation, the government must urgently tackle the growing levels of poverty that are pushing more women into sex work to make ends meet.”

While Niki Adams, a spokesperson for the English Collective of Prostitutes , a prominent campaign group which supports sex workers, said changing the law on brothel keeping “could be the difference between life and death for women because they would be able to work more safely together from premises”.

She added: “It is a milestone moment in that it indicates a change in direction from the police away from criminalisation. It is a welcome change in direction and an acknowledgement that criminalisation endangers women.”

The campaigner, whose organisation supports the decriminalisation of prostitution, added they regularly hear from women who report they have endured rape and other forms of violence from clients and others.

She added. “In the last couple of months, we have spoken to two women who had men come into their flat and threaten them. They pushed their way in to try and rob the women. One woman had a man threaten to throw her out the window.

“The other was held up by her neck and pinned up against the wall. Both women were horrendously shaken and traumatised. That is the kind of attack which stays with you forever.”

Women doing sex work on the street are forced to contend with the “worst violence”, Ms Adams said.

Previous research by the English Collective of Prostitutes and National Ugly Mugs, an app where sex workers can confidentially report incidents of abuse and crime, found it is 10 times more dangerous to work on the street rather than indoors.

Megan Isaac, a spokesperson for a coalition of sex worker organisations called Hookers Against Hardship , said Mr Vajzovic’s comments were “positive”, but also called for women who work on the street to stop being criminalised.

“The fact it is illegal pushes women to work in more isolated areas of the town or city and drive to an industrial estate to keep out of the police’s view and this puts their safety at risk,” she said. “We would hope this is the first step on the road to the full decriminalisation of sex work.”

The cost of living crisis is pushing more women into sex work, while those who were already doing it are facing greater danger, she added.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “As reflected in our current legislation, we are committed to protecting sex workers from harm and enabling the police to target anyone who exploits vulnerable people involved in prostitution.

The fact it is illegal pushes women to work in more isolated areas of the town or city and drive to an industrial estate to keep out of the police’s view and this puts their safety at risk. We would hope this is the first step on the road to the full decriminalisation of sex work.

Megan Isaac

“However, we must also be mindful of community concerns and the wider public good. The published National Police Chiefs’ Council guidance makes clear that the safety of those involved in sex work must be prioritised by police forces above enforcement action.”

The comments come after campaigners recently told The Independent that spiralling living costs are endangering sex workers’ safety by forcing them to accept potentially dangerous male clients whose inquiries they would have previously rejected.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer sacked for slapping bottoms of young female officers

A police officer has been sacked for slapping the bottoms of two female police officers he worked with.A police misconduct panel concluded that the behaviour of PC Kevin Wood, of West Yorkshire Police, was “sexist” and amounted to gross misconduct.Wood, who was based in Leeds and served as a police officer for 20 years, was described as being far more senior than his two colleagues who were both young with “limited” experience.The incidents occurred between January 2019 and May 2021 when Mr Wood was on duty, with one happening outside Pudsey police station in Leeds where it could have been...
The Independent

Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail

A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Taxi driver who took victims home before stabbings says final ride ‘weighs on him’

A taxi driver who took two of the slain University of Idaho students home just hours before they were brutally stabbed to death has said that final ride “weighs on him.”Speaking to the Daily Mail on condition of anonymity, the driver said Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were excited to go home and enjoy the food they had purchased in the early morning hours of 13 November, before they were stabbed to death along with fellow roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin. “It’s weighed on me. I’ve replayed that night a million times over trying to think...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police use chainsaw to break into cocaine dealer's home

Dramatic footage released by police shows the moment officers used a chainsaw to break into a cocaine dealer’s home.Sparks were sent flying as they cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex.Eventually, the officers bashed their way into the house with a ramming device.Once inside, they seized large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine and a huge stack of 50 euro notes.Sokol Zaimi was charged with drug offences that he admitted to Basildon Crown Court.He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia accused of leading multibillion-dollar drug cartelBrixton O2: Woman confirmed dead following crush at Asake concertDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
The Independent

‘Wonderful mother’ killed by police car chasing suspected stolen vehicle

A “wonderful mother” was killed by a police vehicle after a chase involving a suspected stolen vehicle.Heather Smedley, 53, was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.The incident, which happened around 10am on Friday in Shaw Road, Oldham, has been referred to the police watchdog.Officers said the woman was involved in a collision with a police vehicle after a “short pursuit” of the suspect vehicle.Ms Smedley’s family paid tribute to the mother-of-three.In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, they said: “To the most wonderful mother to Benjamin, Olivia and Jamie, daughter to...
The Independent

Lawyers brace for divorce surge in 2023 after major 2022 law change

Solicitors are bracing for a surge in warring couples racing to get divorced in 2023 after a law change made it easier to separate.The first working Monday in January is dubbed “Divorce Day” because marital problems often worsen over the Christmas period.Stress caused by the cost-of-living crisis, together with the usual pressures of the festive season, is expected to push even more couples over the edge.Solicitors say they are already expecting a spike in couples splitting up in the New Year following the passing of the no-fault divorce law in April.The law, which applies in England and Wales, allows couples...
The Independent

Man charged with murdering grandmother, 47, found dead inside Sunderland home

A man is due in court after being charged with murdering a woman found dead in Sunderland.Police found the body of Michelle Hanson, 47 and a grandmother, inside a home in Brady Street shortly before 12.30pm on December 3.She had suffered multiple stab or slash-like wounds, the force said.Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street in the port city, was charged with killing Ms Hanson on Thursday night.With a man now charged in connection with this incident, I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise...
The Independent

Hundreds of suspected illegal fox hunts took place in UK over month, group says

Hundreds of “bloodthirsty and shameful” suspected illegal fox hunting incidents took place across the UK in just over a month, according to an animal welfare charity.The League Against Cruel Sports said new figures show there were 303 combined incidents of hunt havoc and illegal hunting in just five and a half weeks between November 1 and December 7.The group said the figures, released to coincide with the Boxing Day fox hunt parades, the biggest day in the hunting calendar, show the “negative impact” the practice has on wildlife and rural communities.Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales following the...
The Independent

Majority of NHS targets ‘could be abolished in 2023 after review of health service’

The government could scrap a number of NHS targets after a review of the health service, it has been reported. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and health secretary Steve Barclay commissioned Patricia Hewitt, a former Labour health secretary, last month to review how the NHS’s new integrated care systems should work, as well as how the health service should work to “empower local leaders”, giving them more autonomy. According to the i newspaper, the government could abolish a majority of health service targets as a result of the review, so it can be run along similar lines to schools. Ms Hewitt is...
The Independent

£80m will be lost to online fraud over 12 days of Christmas, says Labour

Nearly £80 million will be lost to online fraud and scams over the 12 days of Christmas, according to Labour.Analysis by the party of national fraud and cyber crime statistics found that about £76 million could be lost over the 12-day festive period.It comes as Labour criticised the delay in the parliamentary progress of the Online Safety Bill, accusing the Government of letting fraudsters and criminals off the hook.The party pointed to analysis of police force data, which found that on average there were 312 incidents of online fraud or cyber crime per day in 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 – with...
The Independent

Fresh demands to strengthen hunting law amid Boxing Day parades

More than 430 convictions under the Hunting Act have been secured over a decade, figures reveal amid demands to strengthen the law as Boxing Day parades get under way.Labour recommitted to closing “loopholes” in the law and warned trail hunting – where a scent is laid for hounds to follow – is being used as a “smokescreen” for the illegal hunting of foxes.Official figures compiled by the party show 438 convictions – including 42 last year – were secured since 2010 under the Act that banned hunting wild mammals with dogs in England and Wales.Separately, the League Against Cruel Sports...
The Independent

Outcry as police return beagles stolen from Cambridgeshire research facility

Celebrities and campaigners have condemned police returning two beagles who were stolen from a Cambridgeshire research facility.Downton Abbey star Peter Egan and singer Will Young are among those who have spoken out after Cambridgeshire Police gave the dogs back to MBR Acres in Wyton.It comes after police officers were called to the facility just before 6am on Tuesday to reports of a break-in and “protesters at the front gates”.Protest group Animal Rebellion said in a statement that 12 of its supporters got inside the facility at 5.30am and took 18 beagles.Cambridgeshire Police said on Friday it had returned two dogs...
The Independent

Hope for children who need new limbs 10 years after first UK hand transplant

Ten years after the UK’s first hand transplant, the surgeon who led the team has said he would like to start helping children who have lost limbs to sepsis and meningitis.Consultant plastic surgeon Professor Simon Kay admitted it was “extremely nerve-wracking” when he and his colleagues gave Mark Cahill his new right hand on Boxing Day 2012, but says the procedure is now proven as “predictable, reliable and successful”.The UK hand transplant unit at Leeds General Infirmary has established itself as one of the two leading services in the world and remains the only one in the UK to offer...
The Independent

Moscow police chief stokes fresh frustration in Idaho murders probe with vague comment on killer’s whereabouts

Nearly six weeks since the murder of four University of Idaho students, police are still refusing to say how much they know about the whereabouts of the killer.In an interview with NewsNation on Thursday, Moscow police chief James Fry declined to answer a question about whether the culprit was still in the area."Like I said, we're not disclosing any of that, but there's some of that we just don't know at this point," Mr Fry said. "We're still trying to put everything together."We've said all along that we need people to be vigilant, we need people to pay attention....
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Pakistan amends colonial-era law criminalising attempted suicide

Pakistan’s president Arif Alvi’s office announced that the government amended on Friday a section of the country’s criminal law to repeal a colonial-era legislation against suicide.It was reportedly introduced by the secular Pakistan People's Party, and was approved by the parliament's upper house, or Senate, three months ago.Under the previous Pakistani legislation, attempted suicide was punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine, or both.However, the tides are turning and a close aide of Pakistani prime minister Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the amendment and said that each and every person in distress, considering an extreme measure such as taking...
The Independent

Meet the women who work on the Christmas front line – from A&E nurses to retail staff

For millions of people across the UK, Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry after a long, hard year. But spare a thought for those who have to work over the festive period, many in professions that are dominated by women. From nursing to retail, many sectors don’t grind to a halt during the holidays but instead get busier.The Independent spoke to women in jobs in which the female sex is statistically overrepresented, about what it is like working through Christmas while the rest of the country takes a break. The midwife: ‘I’ve left the shift crying...
The Independent

Generation of children held back as hundreds of thousands wait for key NHS care

Hundreds of thousands of children have been left waiting by the NHS for the developmental therapies they need, with some waiting more than two years, The Independent can reveal.The long waiting lists for services such as speech and language therapy will see a generation of children held back in their development and will “impact Britain for the long haul”, according to the head of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH).More than 1,500 children have been left waiting for two years for NHS therapies, according to internal data obtained by The Independent, while a further 9,000 have been...
The Independent

Man reveals he was hired for a fake job at a fake company as job seeker scams continue to rise

Scammers are hiring people for fake jobs at fake companies – and tricking people into taking on their roles.Recent years have seen a huge growth in employment scams, which look to take advantage of job seekers by tricking them into applying for fake jobs. They have only grown as more jobs have become remote, and people may never actually meet their colleagues in person even at legitimate jobs.The scams often involve fake job postings on real websites, that are then used to lure in ambitious job seekers. The scammers will then take them through a detailed and authentic-looking application process, leaving...
The Independent

Voices: Priti Patel’s Christmas card is both evil and delusional

Not a very charitable sentiment, especially for this time of year, I know, but Priti Patel really is obscene, isn’t she? I mean shamelessly, blatantly, boorishly obscene. She’s specially commissioned a personal Christmas card that depicts her as a fairy on a top of a tree groaning with lovely pressies. Most are inscribed with the marks of shame of this Conservative government – Rwanda, expanded Taser use, the Nationality and Borders Bill, 12,000 FNOs (foreign national offenders) deported. None marked “food banks” or “child poverty”, mind you. She also neglected to make reference to her proud record of bullying...
The Independent

The Independent

993K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy