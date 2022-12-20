ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tense waiting game in NYC after Supreme Court rules on asylum seekers

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273wCG_0jofzBCF00

A tense waiting game continues over a possible flood of asylum seekers arriving in New York City from the southern U.S. border.

A Trump-era immigration rule restricting the number of migrants allowed into the U.S. that was set to expire Wednesday is now on hold.

A tense waiting game continues over a possible flood of asylum seekers arriving in New York City from the southern U.S. border. Morgan Norwood has the story.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has ruled Title 42 must remain in place for now , asking the Biden administration to respond by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

With more buses arriving Tuesday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York is still trying to figure out how to fix a system that is already bursting at its seams.

In Texas, reporter Morgan Norwood explains the city of El Paso is overflowing with migrants who are flooding the streets after having been turned away from shelters.

Morgan Norwood reports asylum seekers are sleeping on the sidewalks in El Paso, and the concern is that many will head to NYC.

They are sleeping on the sidewalks, and the concern is that many could make a bee line for NYC.

During a City Council hearing Monday, officials said more than 20,000 asylum seekers are in the city's shelter system at the moment, including the emergency centers set up by the city.

They did not explicitly say whether a temporary tent shelter that was built on Randall's Island will return.

That site closed about a month ago due to lack of use.

Mayor Eric Adams says he's been in constant communication with federal leaders for assistance, but so far nothing has been done.

The mayor is saying if help doesn't come soon, services New Yorkers take for granted, including sanitation and public safety, will likely be affected.

ALSO READ | New York Mayor Adams calls for 'coordination' with GOP governors on bused migrants

Mayor Adams responded to the latest talk about the migration crisis and how New York City is responding to the influx of asylum seekers.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Triplicate

Guest Column: Attacks on Press Freedom Are an Attack on Democracy

Alfonso Esquivel. Antonio de la Cruz. Armando Lopez. Fredid Roman. Heber Vasquez. Jose Arenas. Juan Lopez. Juan Muniz. Luis Ramirez. Maria Lopez. Roberto Barrera. Sheila Oliveira. Yessenia Falconi. Remember those names. They are the 13 journalists killed this year in Mexico, a country that the Committee to Protect Journalists says has turned into the most dangerous country for journalists. Mexico’s drug cartels pose a particular obstacle to independent journalism. Physical...
The News-Press

When politics and science clash

We note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently embraced COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, and has formed a statewide group to investigate vaccine “wrongdoing.” But in so doing, he is testing the limits of how far political interests can usurp the role of science. First, let's consider how new medical procedures and treatments are...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Words of the year 2022: We were gaslit in goblin mode

This article originally appeared at Politically Speaking on Medium, in slightly different form. Used by permission. The words of 2022 were "goblin mode," in the United Kingdom, and "gaslight," in the United States. In these times of the right's determined distribution of disinformation, conspiracy theories and lazy thinking, those choices...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Hedge funds' favorite public college

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web: Credit card headaches abroad Chase's highest-end credit card declines a distressing number of overseas transactions, said Seth Kugel in The New York Times. On a trip to Brazil, I "had dozens of transactions declined" with my Chase Sapphire Reserve and a Delta-branded American Express card. This isn't supposed to happen, especially with the Chase card, which is touted as "one of the best travel cards out there," with a $550 annual fee. A reader wrote to say that she had the same thing happen with her...
MICHIGAN STATE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy