Tense waiting game in NYC after Supreme Court rules on asylum seekers

A Trump-era immigration rule restricting the number of migrants allowed into the U.S. that was set to expire Wednesday is now on hold.

A tense waiting game continues over a possible flood of asylum seekers arriving in New York City from the southern U.S. border. Morgan Norwood has the story.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has ruled Title 42 must remain in place for now , asking the Biden administration to respond by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

With more buses arriving Tuesday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York is still trying to figure out how to fix a system that is already bursting at its seams.

Morgan Norwood reports asylum seekers are sleeping on the sidewalks in El Paso, and the concern is that many will head to NYC.

During a City Council hearing Monday, officials said more than 20,000 asylum seekers are in the city's shelter system at the moment, including the emergency centers set up by the city.

Mayor Eric Adams says he's been in constant communication with federal leaders for assistance, but so far nothing has been done.

The mayor is saying if help doesn't come soon, services New Yorkers take for granted, including sanitation and public safety, will likely be affected.

Mayor Adams responded to the latest talk about the migration crisis and how New York City is responding to the influx of asylum seekers.

