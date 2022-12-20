Cake chaos! Tarrytown bakery working around the clock to meet holiday demands

It's all hands on deck at The Bakehouse in both Ardsley and Tarrytown during the holiday season.

Families from all over the Hudson Valley come to the shops to get their highly coveted holiday desserts before they're sold out.

Liv Hansen, the owner of The Bakehouse, says business nearly doubles during the holiday season, which means they're baking around the clock. "Last week, our bakers worked 70 hours pumping out cookies, pies and cakes - everything else we need. So, it's a busy week, and this week will be also busy," says Hansen.

She says their busiest day will be Christmas Eve, so come earlier in the week if you want to avoid the long lines. "For the whole month of December, we just sell cookies, cookies, cookies. We just can't keep up."

Other fan favorites include cakes that look like yule logs and Christmas trees, picture-perfect cupcakes and colorful, sugar-filled gingerbread houses, which happens to be Liv's guilty pleasure. "I tend to kind of take all the scraps from that. There's little pieces left, and I'll sometimes bake them, and I'll give them to my son, or we'll take them home and munch on them."

You can also take home a DIY gingerbread man kit and create tasty art of your own. But before you head home, get tips from the pros and decorate a gingerbread cookie ornament at The Bakehouse, and then you can show off your new baking skills by hanging your ornament up on their tree for the entire community to see.