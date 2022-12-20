ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State to Mahopac: Lose the Indian mascot or lose funding

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

School officials in one Hudson Valley district have a big decision to make when it comes to changing their school mascot - lose their Indian mascot or lose funding.

The sports teams at Mahopac High School are the Indians, and that is no longer allowed under a new mandate set by the New York state Department of Education.

State orders school districts to retire Native American team names, mascots or risk loss of funding

Last month, a letter was sent out to all New York schools ordering them to remove all Native American team names, mascots, or logos by the end of this school year.

Those districts that refuse to comply could face an array of penalties including the withholding of state aid and removal of school officers.

The mandate also states that if schools want to keep their mascots, they must have expressed approval from a recognized Native American tribe.

Last month, Mahopac school officials told News 12 they would review the new rule with attorneys and consult with the Board of Education.

News 12 is told the issue will be discussed during a board of education work session tonight. The public is allowed to attend work sessions but there is no public comment.

This is a sensitive and controversial issue that has even reached pro sports teams. The Cleveland Indians baseball team recently became the Guardians and the NFL's Washington Redskins are now the Commanders.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

