ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Senior Palestinian militant jailed by Israel dies of cancer

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psFQj_0joaoqYS00

RAMALLAH/GAZA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A senior Palestinian militant jailed for life by Israel, and who was cited by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a speech to the United Nations, died of cancer on Tuesday, authorities said.

Nasser Abu Hmaid, co-founder of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, an armed wing of Abbas's Fatah movement, had been convicted of killing seven Israelis and planning other attacks. The Brigades is deemed a terrorist group in Israel and the West.

He was serving multiple life sentences and had been in prison since 2002.

In Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, armed members of Abbas's Fatah faction rallied in the streets, some firing rifles into the air before they announced the formation of a new armed group called "The Masked Lion", a nom de guerre of Hmaid.

Abbas accused Israel of neglecting Abu Hmaid's medical needs and held it responsible for his death, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said. Israel's Prisons Service said Abu Hmaid, 50, had received "close and continuous treatment" for his lung cancer.

After Abu Hmaid's health condition deteriorated, the Prisons Service moved him to a hospital outside the jail and let his family visit him briefly on Monday, in the presence of guards, his mother told Voice of Palestine radio.

"Thank God, I and his brothers were able to see him and pay him farewell," she said, adding that she hoped his body would be released for burial.

In his speech to the U.N. General Assembly in September, Abbas said Palestinians were telling "the heroic prisoner Nasser Abu Hmaid and his companions that dawn is coming, and it is time for their chains to be broken".

Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of the rival Islamist Hamas group, mourned Hmaid's death in a statement as "a crime that will not go unpunished."

(This Dec. 20 story has been corrected to remove reference to the Palestinian militant dying in an Israeli jail in the headline)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

Jeffrey Palitz
6d ago

i dont feel sorry because he not the only person died of lung cancer. and it in the hand of God my mom pass away with lung cancer so it not religon thing it happen just because he a palestine dont make him better. he did bad thing he know is wrong behavier my.mom was a good person he was not.

Reply(4)
2
Related
Reuters

EU strongly condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs

BRUSSELS, Dec 25 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration's order to ban women from working at all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), saying this amounts to erasing women from public spaces.
Reuters

Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister

KATHMANDU, Dec 25 (Reuters) - A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was on Sunday appointed prime minister for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament.
Reuters

Deadliest year for Rohingya at sea in years as 180 presumed drowned

NEW DELHI/DHAKA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The possible sinking of a boat in recent weeks with 180 Rohingya Muslims on board could make 2022 one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the community, a U.N. agency said, as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in Bangladesh camps.
Reuters

Reuters

671K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy