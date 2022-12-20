ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for gunman after teen shot on front porch after basketball practice

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for the person who shot a 14-year-old boy in North Philadelphia after he got home from basketball practice. CBS3 is told the teen was brought to Temple University Hospital where he's in stable condition and up and walking and talking.

The family of the teen tells police they believe this shooting is the result of an argument that happened earlier in the day at school.

"Family members are adamant that the motive for the shooting sparked from some sort of argument earlier at school where this 14-year-old is in eighth grade," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Monday evening, just after 10 p.m. police were investigating a shooting on the 2100 block of York Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was an eighth grader who just got home from basketball practice and was shot on his front porch while he was taking out the trash.

He was shot one time in the back and in the knees.

Police say bullets also went through the screen door and the main door of the property. There were eight people inside, including children.

The family is fortunate no one else was shot or injured.

Police are combing through surveillance video in hopes of finding who is responsible for the shooting.

Yobe
5d ago

City needs to get rid of the policies they implemented against the police. The stop and frisk and not allowing police to pull you over for suspicious behavior.

