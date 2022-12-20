ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

UK ambulance workers ready to join widening strikes

By James RYBACKI, Joe JACKSON, Helen ROWE, Niklas HALLE'N
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wk2rh_0joO7UTK00
Polls indicate the majority of people in Britain support the nurses' work stoppages for higher pay /AFP

UK ambulance workers readied to walk out on Wednesday, a day after nurses staged their second stoppage, in a widening dispute with the government which is refusing to cede to above-inflation demands on pay.

The series of walkouts has intensified in the run-up to Christmas, with industrial action by railway workers and passport control officers threatening to ruin festive holiday getaways.

On Wednesday, ambulance staff including paramedics and call handlers go on strike, prompting warnings from healthcare leaders.

London's biggest hospital group said "people giving birth will need to plan how they come into hospital".

"Where people are planning any risky activity, I would strongly encourage them not to do so," said junior health minister Will Quince.

"We never want to alarm people but we have reached the stage where our leaders feel it's necessary to say they cannot guarantee patient safety," said Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation which represents services including ambulance trusts in England and Wales.

"We're entering into a very dangerous time and this is why we're upping even more our call to the government and to the trade unions to try to find a way of solving this dispute and helping us get through the winter," he told the BBC.

At least three ambulance services declared critical incidents due to "unprecedented" pressure, saying they would prioritise treatment for those most in need, such as life-threatening cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLY2t_0joO7UTK00
British nurses unions warned they would take more action in the new year if the pay dispute is not settled /AFP

Thousands of members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland took to picket lines on Tuesday, just five days after the first strike in its 106-year history.

Unions representing both National Health Service (NHS) nurses and ambulance workers have threatened further stoppages in the new year if the government keeps refusing to discuss pay.

Late Tuesday, the nurses' representatives gave the government two days to agree to their salary demands to avert further strikes after Christmas.

"There are two days for us to meet and begin to turn this around by Christmas," said Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing.

"By Friday, we will be announcing the dates and hospitals for a strike next month."

- 'Get a grip' -

Employees across the UK economy are demanding salary rises in the face of decades-high inflation -- currently running at nearly 11 percent -- which is spurring the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x96s8_0joO7UTK00
UK nurses are staging a second one-day strike over pay and conditions /AFP

But the government insists it must stick to more modest increases for public sector workers recommended by independent pay review bodies.

"The best way to help them and help everyone else in the country is for us to get a grip and reduce inflation as quickly as possible," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told a watchdog panel of MPs.

On the picket line outside a central London hospital opposite parliament, Mamta Pun, 25, said Sunak's stance on the pay dispute was "a slap in the face for all healthcare staff, the general public and patients".

The intensive care nurse at the St Thomas' Hospital, where former premier Boris Johnson was treated in intensive care for Covid-19, said she and her colleagues finished shifts "anxious, scared, terrified" because of their workload.

- 'Cold shoulder' -

The RCN has also criticised Sunak's government for its pay stance and accused Health Secretary Steve Barclay of adopting a "macho" negotiating style during brief meetings held recently.

It has warned that nurses would take wider industrial action next month if the government "keeps giving our nursing staff the cold shoulder as they have to date".

"It's really unfortunate, that come January, we will see more hospitals being involved and striking and that means more nursing staff involved," Cullen said.

Ministers plan to draft in 750 military personnel to drive ambulances and perform logistics roles to mitigate the impact of those strikes.

Despite the government's dogged insistence that it will not negotiate over pay, polls indicate the majority of people support the nurses' stance, and to a lesser extent other workers walking out.

YouGov polling published Tuesday showed two-thirds of Britons support striking nurses, with similar support for ambulance staff (63 percent).

However, people were more divided on other industries such as rail workers -- whose walkouts 43 percent supported while 49 percent opposed -- and postal workers, where the split was 49 percent versus 43 percent.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Passport control staff strike at UK airports

Military personnel stood in for passport control staff at UK airports on Friday as Border Force officers walked out in an escalating wave of public sector strikes over pay. The government insists on more modest increases for public sector workers, based on recommendations by independent pay review bodies, in order to bring inflation under control.
AFP

French railways face 100-mn-euro bill over Christmas strike

France's railways face a 100-million-euro ($106-million) bill over a Christmas rail strike organised by ticket inspectors without union backing which has caused a major backlash from travellers, a minister said on Thursday. "It will probably cost the company around a 100 million euros," he told Franceinfo radio.
AFP

Cross-Channel migrants in UK decry Rwanda deportation plan

If the UK government has its way, the tens of thousands of migrants arriving on England's southeastern shores each year, after crossing the Channel in small boats, will face swift deportation to Rwanda. In 2022, a record of more than 45,000 people crossed the Channel -- one of the world's busiest waterways -- on small inflatable vessels, ill-suited to the rough conditions often seen there.
The Independent

Meet the women who work on the Christmas front line - from A&E nurses to retail staff

For millions of people across the UK, Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry after a long, hard year. But spare a thought for those who have to work over the festive period, many in professions that are dominated by women. From nursing to retail, many sectors don’t ground to a halt during the holidays but instead get busier.The Independent spoke to women in jobs they are statistically over-represented in, about what it is like working through Christmas while the rest of the country takes a break. The Midwife: “I’ve left the shift crying on Christmas...
AFP

Serial killer Charles Sobhraj tells AFP 'I am innocent'

Charles Sobhraj told AFP in an exclusive interview on Friday that he was no serial killer and that he was innocent of the two murders that he served almost 20 years for in Nepal. Asked if he thought he had been wrongly described as a serial killer, he said: "Yes, yes.
AFP

Three dead after shooting at Kurdish centre in Paris

A 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in Paris on Friday, killing three people and injuring three others, witnesses and prosecutors said. Witnesses told AFP that the gunman, a white Frenchman with a history of racist violence, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural centre before entering a hairdressing salon where he was arrested.
AFP

Fiji govt accused of stoking fear to stay in power as troops deployed

Fiji's opposition on Friday accused the government of sowing "fear and chaos" in a bid to stay in power, as the military deployed to the streets of the capital Suva.  He said top government officials were "sowing fear and chaos" and "trying to set the nation alight along racial lines".
AFP

Spain approves trans rights bill that has split the left

Lawmakers on Thursday passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone 16 and over to change gender on their ID card, putting Spain on track to becoming one of the few countries to allow transgender people to change their status with a simple declaration. But the bill drops that requirement and lets anyone from age 16 freely change their designated sex on their ID card.
AFP

Harry, Meghan brand UK tabloid apology for column 'PR stunt'

Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Saturday accused The Sun of a "PR stunt" after the British tabloid apologised and said it regretted publishing a much-criticised column about the couple. This is nothing more than a PR stunt," the spokesperson said.
AFP

AFP

100K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy