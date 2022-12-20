ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

A 39-year-old man was killed Monday evening in a shooting in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County tavern, police said.

Road rage was believed to be the motive behind the gunfire, which took Gwinnett police to Will Henry’s Tavern on Rockbridge Road at about 7 p.m., according to investigators. The victim, identified by police as Jerome Johnson of Lawrenceville, was shot at least once and died after being taken to a hospital.

Police sent out a K-9 and an aviation unit to search for the suspected shooter after a suspicious person call came in from a location not far from the crime scene.

Officers eventually apprehended 27-year-old Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez. He faces charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“The motive for this incident appears to stem from a road-rage incident that occurred in the parking lot of the tavern,” spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said in a statement.

The tavern is near several other businesses and a short drive from Mountain Park Park on Five Forks Trickum Road.

— Staff writer Chelsea Prince contributed to this article.

Comments / 9

Laverne Brison
3d ago

So because this idiot couldn't control his temper, a man is dead and he's going to spend the rest of his life in jail?

Reply(2)
4
