This breaks my heart. I have a c pap and respiratory issues. It is hard to know where that next breath is coming from. Jesus please heal the babies & children. All those that suffer too
Well you all voted for democrats. I sure as hell didn’t vote for this. I like freedom. This has been a problem for a long time stuff still all backed up and transportation secretary he is busy being on maternity leave and ignoring transportation issues. This is Biden snd democrats America. Medications and fuel, who needs independence in that right? Keep voting democrat and your selves will be completely empty.
I work at CVS and it’s been over a week where customers have to leave empty handed because there’s no children’s medicine. It’s awful feeling not knowing what to do in a situation like this. I tell my customers to go hit the bodegas(convenient stores) or gas stations. Those stores always have medicine and nobody ever remembers that.
Related
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage
West Virginia and Ohio CVS, Walgreens will limit sales of children’s pain medication
US releasing prescription flu medication from strategic national stockpile
Three discontinued products you will never find at Walmart again – but some are still on store shelves
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for $5 million, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Should you keep eggs in the refrigerator? The answer might surprise you
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Children's clothing sold at TJ Maxx and Amazon recalled for lead paint poisoning risk
Disney-Themed Clothing Sets Recalled Due to Serious Problem
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes
Ozempic warning: Doctors urge caution for those using diabetes drug for weight loss
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 151