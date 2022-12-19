ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Move On
5d ago

This breaks my heart. I have a c pap and respiratory issues. It is hard to know where that next breath is coming from. Jesus please heal the babies & children. All those that suffer too

missline
5d ago

Well you all voted for democrats. I sure as hell didn’t vote for this. I like freedom. This has been a problem for a long time stuff still all backed up and transportation secretary he is busy being on maternity leave and ignoring transportation issues. This is Biden snd democrats America. Medications and fuel, who needs independence in that right? Keep voting democrat and your selves will be completely empty.

5d ago

I work at CVS and it’s been over a week where customers have to leave empty handed because there’s no children’s medicine. It’s awful feeling not knowing what to do in a situation like this. I tell my customers to go hit the bodegas(convenient stores) or gas stations. Those stores always have medicine and nobody ever remembers that.

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage

Photo byDoor Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
TheStreet

Disney-Themed Clothing Sets Recalled Due to Serious Problem

Children's clothing made by Bentex that feature Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report characters are being recalled due to a lead-poisoning hazard, safety regulators said. The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Benzinga

Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
physiciansweekly.com

Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort

Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
GEORGIA STATE
Mashed

6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled

When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
