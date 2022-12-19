Read full article on original website
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee George Silva
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from La Habra, Cali. (Fullerton College) native Georgia Silva. Laloulu is the only junior college signee joining the Ducks on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. Projected Position: Offensive tackle. 247Sports Composite...
Five-star defensive back Peyton Bowen switches commitment to Oklahoma
Peyton Bowen's commitment to Oregon will last all of about 24 hours it turns out. The five-star safety who surprisingly picked the Ducks over Notre Dame and Oklahoma during a Signing Day ceremony has backed off that pledge to sign with Oklahoma instead, he announced on social media on Thursday afternoon.
COMMITMENT: Oregon State adds OL transfer Grant Starck
While Wednesday was a busy day for prep signings, Oregon State coaches added another key player on Thursday as Grant Starck announced his commitment to the Beavers. Starck, a 6-foot-5, 292 pound offensive lineman from Springfield (Ore.) Thurston originally committed to Nevada in 2020. Earlier this month, Starck entered the...
Early National Signing Day 2022: Oregon, USC are Kings of California
The Trojans and Ducks both landed big time prospects from the Golden State
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
Oregon Flips 5-Star Recruit From College Football Power
Oregon got a big-time commitment on Wednesday afternoon. Dan Lanning was able to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Bowen announced his commitment at his high school when he picked up an Oregon hat. Bowen is one of the best recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best...
Arizona Football flips Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas
Making a splash on early signing day, Arizona Football has added another piece for 2023, flipping Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas. Early Signing Day is finally here, and head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Football program have had a busy week rounding out their recruiting class for 2023. And...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today
Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
Oregon Ducks poised for potentially massive recruiting finish: Prospects to watch
The Oregon Ducks are likely to experience a wild Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period. After shaking off the loss of five-star quarterback Dante Moore to UCLA, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are looking to regroup with a big splash. Here's a look at the most notable names ...
Graves notches 200th win as Oregon coach, Isai suddenly leaves program
SAN DIEGO, Cali--- No. 16 Oregon's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday, is filled with mixed feelings. During the win, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves earned his 200th career victory with the Ducks and Oregon toppled a top-20 team. However, freshman guard Jennah Isai was not seen at the game and the Oregon radio broadcast confirmed she has left the program for "personal reasons."
Oregon Transfer Tight End Moliki Matavao Commits to UCLA Football
The former four-star recruit is coming to Westwood two years after the Bruins' staff failed to reel him in coming out of high school.
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent
It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
No. 3 Ohio State women’s dilemma at point guard vs No. 16 Oregon
In the joy of an overtime victory, there’s also sadness for the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team. In the fourth quarter of their eventual 88-86 win over the USF Bulls, starting point guard Madison Greene went down with an apparent knee injury. The pain was evident for Greene, on the court holding her leg as teammates looked on, visibly shaken for their teammate and friend. With Greene likely out, who can fill the role Wednesday night against the No. 16 Oregon Ducks?
Breaking: Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai leaves program
Oregon freshman Jennah Isai was missing from the Oregon women’s basketball 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday. It was later announced she has left the program due to “personal reasons.”. Isai averaged 7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists through 10 games off the bench. The...
Oregon Basketball Reveals A Boatload Of Nike Basketball PEs For The 2022-2023 Season
The Oregon Ducks have been getting that preferential treatment from Nike for decades, receiving several more Player Exclusive issues in comparison to other Nike outfitted schools. And why not? The founders of the brand have roots in Eugene, and they want nothing less than the best of the best for the student athletes donning the green and yellow.
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
Need some firewood?
The McKenzie Watershed Council's Firewood Program is helping rural Lane County residents with their heating needs this winter. The program began in December of 2021, spurred in part to help those affected by the Holiday Farm Fire. It has now expanded to include more of the McKenzie River area communities, helping residents in need with firewood harvested from private properties in the burnzone.
Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene has declared an ice emergency due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
