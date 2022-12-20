ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Cameron expects another opioid settlement soon

By McKenna Horsley
Kentucky Lantern
Kentucky Lantern
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1xTk_0joA3tCl00

Daniel Cameron

FRANKFORT — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he is optimistic that more opioid companies “are going to come to the table to help address some of the challenges that they help exacerbate.”

In a year-end interview with the Kentucky Lantern on Monday, Cameron said that he expected an announcement regarding a settlement by the end of this week.

Earlier this year, the attorney general announced that funds the state received in a settlement with Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBerge, and Johnson & Johnson would be used for programs to address the opioid crisis. The legislature created an Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to review how to distribute the $478 million.

The anticipated announcement was one of several topics Cameron discussed in the interview. He also discussed his defense of state laws in ongoing lawsuits that would affect abortion access in the state; his concerns about environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, investment practices in public retirement systems, and how his family influenced his decision to run for governor next year.

Opioid settlements

Cameron said the settlement dollars will “help bring hope into our communities” and that funding through the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission  will support Kentuckians  who have struggled with the epidemic.

“What I tell people is: It’s not a magic elixir. It’s not an end all, be all, but it is a significant down payment in breaking those cycles of addiction. And so, I’m excited for these dollars to start going to programs and projects in communities that can help rehabilitate and restore hope to our towns and cities.”

Cameron said the commission’s priority focus over the next few years will be “looking for meaningful ways in which to roll back and stem the tide of this epidemic.” Right now, that includes listening to communities through town halls and public feedback.

He also said some settlement proposals received include Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Abortion

Cameron says he expects a ruling from the state Supreme Court “within the next week or so” on a lawsuit that would block the enforcement of Kentucky’s abortion ban. Oral arguments were held Nov. 15.

The state Supreme Court is considering whether to block enforcement of state laws banning the procedure and must decide if an injunction that briefly reinstated abortion access in Kentucky could be upheld.

“It’s our view that obviously the state Supreme Court, having heard the oral arguments now, will ultimately make the determination about how the Human Life Protection Act looks going forward,” Cameron said Monday. ”And again, from our perspective, the Constitution says nothing about a right to an abortion and it’s our view that the Constitution says that and (I am) hopeful that the justices will recognize that as well.”

Cameron said that his role as the attorney general includes “to stand up and defend the laws that are passed by our General Assembly.” He noted that the legislature gave bipartisan support to the Human Life Protection Act in 2019. The law went into effect after the United States Supreme Court released its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women Health Organization , which Roe v. Wade , which had guaranteed the right to abortion.

When asked if he favors exceptions for cases of rape and incest in abortion laws, Cameron said that is up to the state legislature depending on the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling.

“I respect and appreciate what the Human Life Protection Act says and recognize that we need the exception for the life of the mother, and so I support that law as it currently stands. But I understand that there are a range of opinions. This is one of those issues that folks have a lot of different views on and come at with different life experiences. And so I’m hopeful that we will get further guidance from the state Supreme Court and then we can proceed from there.”

Pensions and climate initiatives

In October, Cameron and state Treasurer Alison Ball wrote a letter to the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System and the Kentucky Public Pension Authority that requested information about environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, investment practices in the management of the retirement systems.

Also this year, Cameron announced that his office was participating in a multi-state investigation of six national banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG investment practices. The attorneys general issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to the banks for documents about companies’ involvement with the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance. However, the Kentucky Bankers Association sued Cameron and alleged he displayed “amazing and disturbing broad overreach,” WDRB reported .

On Thursday, Cameron said the Biden administration and some hedge fund managers circumvented state policies and laws to “push their green energy and in many ways, extreme green energy plans and in policies,” which he believes would have an adverse affect on Kentucky’s economy.

“We would lose our … competitive advantage, we jeopardize the pensions of school teachers, firefighters, police officers, if hedge fund managers are able to dictate with the money of those teachers and firefighters and police officers, if they are able to dictate the terms of income of investment throughout our country.”

Recent actions

Last week, the attorney general announced his office joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general to urge the Federal Communications Commission to continue efforts to eliminate texts from fraudulent numbers.

During the interview, Cameron said his office is working with other groups to get information from telecommunication companies on their practices. Compliance has been good so far, he added.

Also this month, Cameron revealed that Kentucky will receive more than $14 million in a settlement with Juul Labs, an e-cigarette maker. The terms of the agreement include that the company will cease marketing products to minors. The first payment, $1.3 million, is due at the end of the month. The attorney general said the $40 million will go to the state treasury and the legislature will determine how to allocate it.

Run for governor

Cameron is one of 12 Republicans so far who have announced a campaign for governo next year. Cameron was first elected attorney general in 2019.

One of the biggest challenges Cameron said he sees for himself is making sure his campaign reaches voters across the state to share his vision and message. He added that he wants to try to be in as many counties as possible.

Running for governor was a family decision, Cameron said. He and his wife, Makenze, prayed about what it would look like and the best way to go about it.

“Ultimately, we made a determination that … based on these last three years, we believe that we have something to offer Kentucky in terms of leadership, because we recognize the shared values of the citizens across the Commonwealth of Kentucky and think we need a governor that understands those shared values and can a govern in such a way that those values are reflected.”

The post Cameron expects another opioid settlement soon appeared first on Kentucky Lantern .

Comments / 8

Lise Angers Dames
3d ago

to continue to line his pockets. how many victims or victims' families are going to see even a penny?

Reply
6
leastinterestingman
3d ago

Wonder how many square feet the house he will buy with it will be? Because we all know that money will evaporate

Reply
4
Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Al Cross: Christmas gifts for Kentucky’s political elite

Before we renew this space’s 41-year tradition of imaginary but fitting Christmas gifts for Kentucky political figures, here’s a plea for some real gifts for folks who really need them: the people of Ukraine, who are standing up to a vicious bully for our common cause of freedom; and the thousands of people in the upper Kentucky River watershed who still need homes after last summer’s record flood.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

A plea to Kentucky’s teachers

I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction.  […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors

A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom "a lack of acceptance took a toll," has died by suicide. He was 24. What You Need To Know. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her transgender son Henry Berg-Brousseau...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Low-income families in Kentucky can apply for help with heating bills

Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package

WASHINGTON — Any last hopes of resurrecting the expanded child tax credit as part of Congress’ massive spending package were dashed early Tuesday when the 4,155-page bill was released without a mention of the tax benefit. The temporary expanded child tax credit, part of a COVID-19 relief deal in 2021, allowed more low-income families, including […] The post Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel

Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

Will Kentucky's new utility sales tax affect you in 2023? Here's how to find out

Starting in 2023, some Kentuckians will see changes in their residential utility sales taxes due to provisions in House Bill 8. So here are the basics. The tax affects additional properties residents pay utilities on beyond their primary residence. KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry says that means the majority of Kentuckians will automatically be exempt and won't need to do anything.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Federal funding available to open new child care centers in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal funding is now available to help Kentucky residents launch new child care options. The Business Partnership Matching grant provides up to $100,000 to help with costs involved in starting a child care center. The intent is to help businesses looking to start child care for their employees.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Lantern

Frankfort, KY
137
Followers
35
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kentucky Lantern is an independent, nonpartisan, free news service. We’re based in Frankfort a short walk from the Capitol, but all of Kentucky is our beat. We focus on how decisions made in the marble halls of power ripple through the lives of Kentuckians. We bring attention to injustices and hold institutions and officials accountable. We tell the stories of Kentuckians who are making a difference and shine a light on what’s working. Our journalism is aimed at building a fairer, healthier Kentucky for all. The Lantern is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit, coast-to-coast network of journalists that works to fill gaps in state government reporting caused by the declining numbers of state and local journalists.

 https://kentuckylantern.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy