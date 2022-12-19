Move Over, Oprah. This Is Kristen Bell’s List of ‘Favorite Things’

Reasons to love Kristen Bell: She's got mad style , is all about caring for animals and enjoys a social media stunt using her husband Dax Shepard. And she's thoughtful around the holidays, from indulging in a "dad-style Mother's Day" for herself to shopping the best little indulgences for her nearest and dearest. Needless to say, when she recently dropped an Instagram slideshow titled "A Few of My Favorite Things for My Gift-Giving Procrastinators," we had to take a closer look at these shoppable treasures that any full-grown human or kid could enjoy.

These are the six last-minute gifts we love from her list—and even though you'll need to spring for some express shipping due to it being so close to Christmas, we're fully endorsing that extra cost—because the sooner these warm and wonderful gifts get in their recipients' hands, the better.

The Great

"For the person who likes to look cute and would also like to stay in bed all day: (This person is me)," writes Bell. "Super chic and super comfy, Literally anything from this Eddie Bauer + The Great collab is a dynamite gift." We'll add that this 100 percent cotton coat has a cuddly flannel outer layer that tops a cotton puffer layer—so it's a layer that can up-style your sweats, look cute under a quilted vest or even work as a lap blanket on that long snowy drive to grandmother's house (we go). And, if you add it to your cart by December 20, you'll get free two-day shipping on orders over $200.

Amazon

For the kiddos, Kristen Bell recommends her own The World Needs More Purple Schools . It is "the second in the series I wrote with @hartben ," she writes. "Purple schools work hard, stay curious, use their voices and celebrate their own uniqueness." It will also arrive by December 23 if you order it by tonight, December 19 (thanks, Amazon Prime !).

Riddle Oil

Bell's recommendation in the self-care wellness space is an oil from cult hit maker Riddle Oil, a Venice, California-based scent maker whose body oils, spray lotions and candles are made to linger close to the wearer with a subtle aroma. For the beauty lover: @riddle_oil , writes Bell. "I use the Original scent, but every scent they make is the most perfect version of that particular smell? Does that make sense?" she asks. "Give it a try, you won’t regret it." (And if you really want it to arrive on time, you can pay $34 for UPS second-day air shipping.)

"For the adult who wants to expand their mind," Bell recommends this book about prehistoric man. "This is the first book by @yuval_noah_harari for 'kids'—but in my opinion it’s an incredible read for adults too," she says. "High level intellectual concepts in an easy-to-read, digestible book." Book lovers can get this by December 23 if they order it by tonight, December 19 (thanks again, Amazon Prime !).

"For the person with a kitchen, Bell shares her secret find: "I searched for years to find a dish towel that was chic AND actually absorbed liquid. Enter Jane Saint Marie. Her tie-dye designs go with everything. Plus you can opt for the surprise option and she’ll choose your color for you!"

Heather Taylor Home

"Also for a the kiddos," Bell writes. "These gorgeous Heather Taylor dolls are handmade, handwoven and are absolutely gorgeous in person." Need this doll, pronto? Heather Taylor Home offers $30 second-day UPS delivery or $45 next-day UPS.

