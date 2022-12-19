ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

Move Over, Oprah. This Is Kristen Bell’s List of ‘Favorite Things’

By Dana Dickey
PureWow
PureWow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjfEq_0joA3sK200

Reasons to love Kristen Bell: She's got mad style , is all about caring for animals and enjoys a social media stunt using her husband Dax Shepard. And she's thoughtful around the holidays, from indulging in a "dad-style Mother's Day" for herself to shopping the best little indulgences for her nearest and dearest. Needless to say, when she recently dropped an Instagram slideshow titled "A Few of My Favorite Things for My Gift-Giving Procrastinators," we had to take a closer look at these shoppable treasures that any full-grown human or kid could enjoy.

These are the six last-minute gifts we love from her list—and even though you'll need to spring for some express shipping due to it being so close to Christmas, we're fully endorsing that extra cost—because the sooner these warm and wonderful gifts get in their recipients' hands, the better.

Kristen Bell’s Dreamy Handbag Just Debuted in a New Holiday Color

1. The Great + Eddie Bauer The Plaid Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6zrG_0joA3sK200

The Great

"For the person who likes to look cute and would also like to stay in bed all day: (This person is me)," writes Bell. "Super chic and super comfy, Literally anything from this Eddie Bauer + The Great collab is a dynamite gift." We'll add that this 100 percent cotton coat has a cuddly flannel outer layer that tops a cotton puffer layer—so it's a layer that can up-style your sweats, look cute under a quilted vest or even work as a lap blanket on that long snowy drive to grandmother's house (we go). And, if you add it to your cart by December 20, you'll get free two-day shipping on orders over $200.

Buy It ($300)

2. The World Needs More Purple Schools by Kristen Bell and Benjamin Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345qRZ_0joA3sK200

Amazon

For the kiddos, Kristen Bell recommends her own The World Needs More Purple Schools . It is "the second in the series I wrote with @hartben ," she writes. "Purple schools work hard, stay curious, use their voices and celebrate their own uniqueness." It will also arrive by December 23 if you order it by tonight, December 19 (thanks, Amazon Prime !).

$19; $12 at Amazon

3. Riddle Oil Original Boujee Body Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKXqn_0joA3sK200

Riddle Oil

Bell's recommendation in the self-care wellness space is an oil from cult hit maker Riddle Oil, a Venice, California-based scent maker whose body oils, spray lotions and candles are made to linger close to the wearer with a subtle aroma. For the beauty lover: @riddle_oil , writes Bell.  "I use the Original scent, but every scent they make is the most perfect version of that particular smell? Does that make sense?" she asks. "Give it a try, you won’t regret it." (And if you really want it to arrive on time, you can pay $34 for UPS second-day air shipping.)

Buy It ($88)

4. Unstoppable Us by Yuval Noah Harari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kVVE_0joA3sK200

Cover: Amazon; Background: Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty

"For the adult who wants to expand their mind," Bell recommends this book about prehistoric man. "This is the first book by @yuval_noah_harari for 'kids'—but in my opinion it’s an incredible read for adults too," she says. "High level intellectual concepts in an easy-to-read, digestible book." Book lovers can get this by December 23 if they order it by tonight, December 19 (thanks again, Amazon Prime !).

$25; $22 at Amazon

5. Jane Saint Marie Flour Sack Dish Towel Sets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgKbK_0joA3sK200

Instagram/@janesaintmarie

"For the person with a kitchen, Bell shares her secret find: "I searched for years to find a dish towel that was chic AND actually absorbed liquid. Enter Jane Saint Marie. Her tie-dye designs go with everything. Plus you can opt for the surprise option and she’ll choose your color for you!"

Buy It (From $25)

6. Heather Taylor Home Dolls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsUTf_0joA3sK200

Heather Taylor Home

"Also for a the kiddos," Bell writes. "These gorgeous Heather Taylor dolls are handmade, handwoven and are absolutely gorgeous in person." Need this doll, pronto? Heather Taylor Home offers $30 second-day UPS delivery or $45 next-day UPS.

Buy It (From $65)

15 Last-Minute Gifts for Men (That He Won’t Know You Just Got Yesterday)

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
TODAY.com

Oprah’s sweet gift idea for any mom goes viral — and it’s free

Oprah Winfrey is dishing out gift-giving advice we can all afford. In a now-viral undated TikTok video titled "Oprah Just Slayed Mom Christmas Gift," Winfrey, 68, is asked by a reporter about gift ideas for his mother. "A favorite gift for my mom, she's not doing well," the reporter prompts...
shefinds

Kate Hudson Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Ultra-Toned Legs In A Black Micro Mini

Kate Hudson has been serving next level style as of late. The blonde beauty’s latest press tour for Knives Out: Glass Onion has seen her wear incredible fits both on the red carpet, on talk shows, and magazine covers. The star has yet to miss the mark—and her latest black micro mini dress look might just be her best one yet.
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
iheart.com

Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
Distractify

Did Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Get Married? Details

Take a gander at either Zooey Deschanel or Jonathan Scott’s Instagram page and you’ll see a flurry of adorable photos of them together. While you can’t always take social media at face value, the New Girl alum and the HGTV star seem to be enjoying every moment together. In 2021, they shared the exciting news that they purchased a house together. And given that they’re committed to so much together, it makes us wonder: Are they married?
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
PureWow

PureWow

514
Followers
186
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy