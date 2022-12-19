ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Daily Pro Wrestling History (12/19): WCW Starrcade 1999

By Brian Hoops
 3 days ago

Bret Hart suffered a career-altering concussion while facing Goldberg in the main event.

1932

Kansas City, Kansas:
- Everett Marshall beat John Katan
- Ray Steele beat Mike Mazurki

1935

St. Louis, Missouri:
- Ed “Strangler” Lewis beat Man Mountain Dean by countout
- Sandor Szabo and George Zaharias drew
- Ernie Zeller beat Lou Plummer
- Orville Brown and Cy Williams drew

1938

Montreal, Quebec, Canada:
- Cy Williams defeated Yvon Robért for the Montreal World Heavyweight Title

1939

Dayton, Ohio:
- Bily Weidner won a tournament to become the first Midwest Wrestling Association World Junior Heavyweight Champion

1947

St. Joseph, Missouri:
- Tug Carlson defeated Orville Brown to win the Midwest Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Title 2 falls to 1
- Ron Etchison beat Ras (Seelie) Samara 2 falls to 1
- Sailor Fred Blassie beat Bill Sledge

1957

Amarillo, Texas:
- Dory Funk won the Amarillo NWA North American Heavyweight Title by defeating Danny Plechas

1962

Los Angeles, California:
- The Destroyer and Dan Moukian defeated Haystack Calhoun and Abe Jacobs to win the NWA International Television Tag Team Titles

1963

Kansas City, Kansas:
- Sonny Myers and Pat O'Connor defeated The Mongolian Stomper and Mike Sharpe in a tournament final to become the first Central States NWA North American Tag Team Champions

1968

Okiyama, Japan:
- Billy Robinson defeated Toyonobori to win the first IWE (International Pro Wrestling) World Series tournament and become the first IWE World Heavyweight Champion

1969

Atlanta, Georgia:
- The Assassins (Jody Hamilton and Tom Renesto) defeated Buddy Fuller and Ray Gunkel for the NWA Georgia Tag Team Title

Mexico City, Mexico:
- Carlos Elio Colisetti defeated Ray Mendoza to win the NWA World Light Heavyweight Title

Los Angeles, California:
- The Great Kojika defeated Mil Máscaras for the NWA Americas Heavyweight Title

Sydney, Australia:
- King Curtis Iaukea defeated Billy Robinson for the International Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Title
- Spiros Arion and Mario Milano defeated Brute Bernard and Skull Murphy to win the IWA World Tag Team Titles

1970

Los Angeles, California:
- Giant Baba won the NWA International Heavyweight Title from Gene Kiniski

Atlanta, Georgia:
- Luke Graham defeated Bobby Shane for the NWA Georgia Television Title

1973

Jackson, Mississippi:
- Ken Mantell defeated Danny Hodge to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title

Honolulu, Hawaii:
- Ken Patera won battle royal
- Giant Baba & Sam Steamboat & Neff Maiava beat Ripper Collins & Greg Valentine & Billy Graham
- Ken Patera beat Mr. Fujiwara
- Bill Francis drew Toru Tanaka

1978

Tampa, Florida:
- Jos LeDuc defeated Mr. Uganda (Ciclón Negro) to win the NWA Florida Heavyweight Title

1979

London, England:
- Wayne Bridges defeated Spiros Arion for the United Kingdom World Heavyweight Title

1983

Memphis, Tennessee:
- Ricky Morton, Bobby Eaton, The Jaguar, & Art Crews beat The Moondogs (Rex & Spot), Angelo Poffo, & Franklin Hayes
- Dutch Mantel beat Dennis Condrey in a "loser leaves town" match
- Plowboy Frazier & Little Tokyo beat Terry Taylor & Cowboy Lang
- The Fabulous Ones & Roughhouse Fargo beat The A-Team & The Russian Invader
- Bill Dundee & Jim Morris beat The Fabulous Ones
- The Grapplers DCO Porkchop Cash & Dream Machine in a no DQ match
- Jerry Lawler & Austin Idol beat Randy Savage & Jos LeDuc via DQ

1984

Honolulu, Hawaii:
- Ricky and Rocky Johnson defeated Super Fly Tui and Super Samoan Sakalia to win the NWA Polynesian Pacific Tag Team Titles

1985

Albuquerque, New Mexico:
- Dusty Rhodes defeated Buddy Landel for the NWA National Heavyweight Title (This was a fictitious match as Landel was fired as the champion)

1988

Memphis, Tennessee:
- Non title: Dutch Mantel beat AWA Champion Jerry Lawler
- CWA Champion Sid Vicious beat Brian Lee
- Bill Dundee beat Robert Fuller
- Beauty & The Beast beat Jeff Jarrett & Tracy Smothers
- Wendell Cooley beat Jimmy Golden
- Eric Embry beat David Haskins
- Mike Davis beat Todd Morton

1992

Bremen, Germany:
- David Finlay defeated Eddie Gilbert in round seven to win the vacant CWA World Middleweight Title
- Buffalo Patterson defeated The Warlord in round five to win the vacant CWA Intercontinental Heavyweight Title
- Road Warrior Hawk defeated CWA World Heavyweight Champion Rambo in round six to win the title

1993

Naucalpan, Mexico:
- Canek defeated The Canadian Vampire Casanova (Vampiro) to win the UWA World Heavyweight Title

1994

Memphis, Tennessee:
- Tommy Rich defeated Brian Christopher in a Loser Leaves Town match to win the USWA Heavyweight Title

1998

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:
- ECW World Tag Team Champion Sabu defeated Justin Credible and FTW Champion Taz in a Three-Way Dance to win the title

1999

WCW Starrcade: Washington, DC:
- Big Vito & Johnny the Bull (w/ Tony Marinana) defeated Disco Inferno & Lash LaRoux
- Madusa pinned WCW Cruiserweight Champion Evan Karagias (w/ Spice) to win the title
- WCW Hardcore Champion Norman Smiley pinned Meng
- Dean Malenko, Perry Saturn, & Aysa (w/ Shane Douglas) defeated Jim Duggan, Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda, & Rick Steiner (mystery partners)
- Vampiro (w/ the Misfits) defeated Steve Williams (w/ Oklahoma) via disqualification
- Vampiro (w/ the Misfits) pinned Oklahoma
- Curt Hennig & Creative Control (w/ Shane) defeated Midnight & Harlem Heat
- Jeff Jarrett pinned Dustin Rhodes in a bunkhouse match
- Diamond Dallas Page pinned David Flair in a crowbar on a pole match
- Sting defeated Lex Luger via disqualification
- Kevin Nash defeated Sid Vicious in a powerbomb match
- WCW US Champion Chris Benoit defeated Jeff Jarrett (mystery opponent) in a ladder match
- WCW World Champion Bret Hart defeated Bill Goldberg in a No DQ match

2000

WWF Armageddon: Charlotte, North Carolina:
- The Dudley Boyz defeated D-Lo Brown & Chaz (w/ Tiger Ali Singh)
- WWF Women's Champion Ivory (w/ the RTC)
- Chris Jericho, Matt & Jeff Hardy (w/ Lita) defeated WWF IC Champion Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, & Perry Saturn (w/ Terri)
- WWF European Champion William Regal fought Hardcore Holly to a no contest
- Crash & Molly Holly defeated Taka Michinoku & Sho Funaki
- WWF Hardcore Champion Steve Blackman pinned Raven
- Billy Gunn pinned Steven Richards
- Edge and Christian defeated WWF Tag Team Champions The Rock and The Undertaker to win the titles

