Daily Pro Wrestling History (12/19): WCW Starrcade 1999

Bret Hart suffered a career-altering concussion while facing Goldberg in the main event.

1932

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Everett Marshall beat John Katan

- Ray Steele beat Mike Mazurki

1935

St. Louis, Missouri:

- Ed “Strangler” Lewis beat Man Mountain Dean by countout

- Sandor Szabo and George Zaharias drew

- Ernie Zeller beat Lou Plummer

- Orville Brown and Cy Williams drew

1938

Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

- Cy Williams defeated Yvon Robért for the Montreal World Heavyweight Title

1939

Dayton, Ohio:

- Bily Weidner won a tournament to become the first Midwest Wrestling Association World Junior Heavyweight Champion

1947

St. Joseph, Missouri:

- Tug Carlson defeated Orville Brown to win the Midwest Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Title 2 falls to 1

- Ron Etchison beat Ras (Seelie) Samara 2 falls to 1

- Sailor Fred Blassie beat Bill Sledge

1957

Amarillo, Texas:

- Dory Funk won the Amarillo NWA North American Heavyweight Title by defeating Danny Plechas

1962

Los Angeles, California:

- The Destroyer and Dan Moukian defeated Haystack Calhoun and Abe Jacobs to win the NWA International Television Tag Team Titles

1963

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Sonny Myers and Pat O'Connor defeated The Mongolian Stomper and Mike Sharpe in a tournament final to become the first Central States NWA North American Tag Team Champions

1968

Okiyama, Japan:

- Billy Robinson defeated Toyonobori to win the first IWE (International Pro Wrestling) World Series tournament and become the first IWE World Heavyweight Champion

1969

Atlanta, Georgia:

- The Assassins (Jody Hamilton and Tom Renesto) defeated Buddy Fuller and Ray Gunkel for the NWA Georgia Tag Team Title

Mexico City, Mexico:

- Carlos Elio Colisetti defeated Ray Mendoza to win the NWA World Light Heavyweight Title

Los Angeles, California:

- The Great Kojika defeated Mil Máscaras for the NWA Americas Heavyweight Title

Sydney, Australia:

- King Curtis Iaukea defeated Billy Robinson for the International Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Title

- Spiros Arion and Mario Milano defeated Brute Bernard and Skull Murphy to win the IWA World Tag Team Titles

1970

Los Angeles, California:

- Giant Baba won the NWA International Heavyweight Title from Gene Kiniski

Atlanta, Georgia:

- Luke Graham defeated Bobby Shane for the NWA Georgia Television Title

1973

Jackson, Mississippi:

- Ken Mantell defeated Danny Hodge to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title

Honolulu, Hawaii:

- Ken Patera won battle royal

- Giant Baba & Sam Steamboat & Neff Maiava beat Ripper Collins & Greg Valentine & Billy Graham

- Ken Patera beat Mr. Fujiwara

- Bill Francis drew Toru Tanaka

1978

Tampa, Florida:

- Jos LeDuc defeated Mr. Uganda (Ciclón Negro) to win the NWA Florida Heavyweight Title

1979

London, England:

- Wayne Bridges defeated Spiros Arion for the United Kingdom World Heavyweight Title

1983

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Ricky Morton, Bobby Eaton, The Jaguar, & Art Crews beat The Moondogs (Rex & Spot), Angelo Poffo, & Franklin Hayes

- Dutch Mantel beat Dennis Condrey in a "loser leaves town" match

- Plowboy Frazier & Little Tokyo beat Terry Taylor & Cowboy Lang

- The Fabulous Ones & Roughhouse Fargo beat The A-Team & The Russian Invader

- Bill Dundee & Jim Morris beat The Fabulous Ones

- The Grapplers DCO Porkchop Cash & Dream Machine in a no DQ match

- Jerry Lawler & Austin Idol beat Randy Savage & Jos LeDuc via DQ

1984

Honolulu, Hawaii:

- Ricky and Rocky Johnson defeated Super Fly Tui and Super Samoan Sakalia to win the NWA Polynesian Pacific Tag Team Titles

1985

Albuquerque, New Mexico:

- Dusty Rhodes defeated Buddy Landel for the NWA National Heavyweight Title (This was a fictitious match as Landel was fired as the champion)

1988

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Non title: Dutch Mantel beat AWA Champion Jerry Lawler

- CWA Champion Sid Vicious beat Brian Lee

- Bill Dundee beat Robert Fuller

- Beauty & The Beast beat Jeff Jarrett & Tracy Smothers

- Wendell Cooley beat Jimmy Golden

- Eric Embry beat David Haskins

- Mike Davis beat Todd Morton

1992

Bremen, Germany:

- David Finlay defeated Eddie Gilbert in round seven to win the vacant CWA World Middleweight Title

- Buffalo Patterson defeated The Warlord in round five to win the vacant CWA Intercontinental Heavyweight Title

- Road Warrior Hawk defeated CWA World Heavyweight Champion Rambo in round six to win the title

1993

Naucalpan, Mexico:

- Canek defeated The Canadian Vampire Casanova (Vampiro) to win the UWA World Heavyweight Title

1994

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Tommy Rich defeated Brian Christopher in a Loser Leaves Town match to win the USWA Heavyweight Title

1998

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

- ECW World Tag Team Champion Sabu defeated Justin Credible and FTW Champion Taz in a Three-Way Dance to win the title

1999

WCW Starrcade: Washington, DC:

- Big Vito & Johnny the Bull (w/ Tony Marinana) defeated Disco Inferno & Lash LaRoux

- Madusa pinned WCW Cruiserweight Champion Evan Karagias (w/ Spice) to win the title

- WCW Hardcore Champion Norman Smiley pinned Meng

- Dean Malenko, Perry Saturn, & Aysa (w/ Shane Douglas) defeated Jim Duggan, Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda, & Rick Steiner (mystery partners)

- Vampiro (w/ the Misfits) defeated Steve Williams (w/ Oklahoma) via disqualification

- Vampiro (w/ the Misfits) pinned Oklahoma

- Curt Hennig & Creative Control (w/ Shane) defeated Midnight & Harlem Heat

- Jeff Jarrett pinned Dustin Rhodes in a bunkhouse match

- Diamond Dallas Page pinned David Flair in a crowbar on a pole match

- Sting defeated Lex Luger via disqualification

- Kevin Nash defeated Sid Vicious in a powerbomb match

- WCW US Champion Chris Benoit defeated Jeff Jarrett (mystery opponent) in a ladder match

- WCW World Champion Bret Hart defeated Bill Goldberg in a No DQ match

2000

WWF Armageddon: Charlotte, North Carolina:

- The Dudley Boyz defeated D-Lo Brown & Chaz (w/ Tiger Ali Singh)

- WWF Women's Champion Ivory (w/ the RTC)

- Chris Jericho, Matt & Jeff Hardy (w/ Lita) defeated WWF IC Champion Chris Benoit, Dean Malenko, & Perry Saturn (w/ Terri)

- WWF European Champion William Regal fought Hardcore Holly to a no contest

- Crash & Molly Holly defeated Taka Michinoku & Sho Funaki

- WWF Hardcore Champion Steve Blackman pinned Raven

- Billy Gunn pinned Steven Richards

- Edge and Christian defeated WWF Tag Team Champions The Rock and The Undertaker to win the titles