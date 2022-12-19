Read full article on original website
Kotek kicks off 'One Oregon Listening Tour' in Yamhill County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor-elect Tina Kotek kicked off her “One Oregon Listening Tour” in Yamhill County today. The tour will see Kotek visit every county in Oregon within her first year in office. Today's events in McMinnville focused on healthcare and addiction care, early learning, and housing and homelessness.
Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
Warming centers activated in Benton County amid Ice Storm Warning
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning through Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 a.m. with significant icing and wind gusts as high as 35 mph expected. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES. According to the Benton County Government, they will be hosting...
Regional agencies give holiday travel safety tips as cold, rain and snow expected
Benton County has released a list of holiday safety driving tips in partnership with Linn County and the cities of Albany and Corvallis as the holiday weekend approaches, along with possible freezing temperatures and precipitation. GET THE LATEST FORECAST | PASS CAMERAS. “We want the public to know that it’s...
How to save money and prevent a disaster when temperatures drop
It's not common for temperatures in the Willamette Valley to drop into the teens as they are predicted to do this week. Whether you are leaving town for the holidays or staying home, here are some tips and some reminders of things you should think about doing to keep your home safe and save money.
Benton County Circuit Court closed through December 26
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — A press release stated on Thursday, December 22, as of 3:00 p.m., the Benton County Circuity Court will remain closed through Friday, December 23 and will reopen Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The court says scheduled matters that are affected by this closure will be reset...
Triangle Lake boys remain undefeated after win vs. Alsea
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Triangle Lake boys basketball team improved to 7-0 Monday after a 40-35 home victory over Alsea. The Lakers are 5-0 in league play and are in first place in the 1A Mountain West League. Triangle Lake’s next game is after the holidays, hosting the...
OSU football continues upward trend on Signing Day
CORVALLIS, Ore. — All signs continue to point up for Oregon State football as Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. inked 18 signees Wednesday. The class was headlined by two four-star recruits in Downey quarterback Aidan Chiles and Las Vegas defensive lineman Kelze Howard. OSU was heavy on...
Beaver men head into break after comeback win over Denver
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After being held to one point in the first seven minutes of the game, the Oregon State men's basketball team stormed back to beat Denver Tuesday, 57-52. The Beavers trailed by as much as seven points in the first half before going on a 7-2 run to end the first half with a two-point lead at 20-18.
